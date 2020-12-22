LUNGU, KAMPYONGO AND KANGANJA ARE TO BLAME SHOULD THE COUNTRY BE ON FIRE ON WEDNESDAY – CHISHIMBA

By Tasha Mwansa

UPP leader Saviour Chishimba says Edgar Lungu, Steven Kampyongo and police IG Kakoma Kanganja will be to blame should the country be on fire as they plan to arrest HH.

Chishimba says arresting opposition leaders is a foolish way of doing politics in the modern era.

He said what Lungu is doing to abuse the police was playing with fire.

“People are already hungry and you now making them get angry. You are now playing with fire Lungu. Just leave HH alone and concentrate on reviving the broken economy.

You will one day regret this move you are pushing on HH. That man has people more than half of the country’s population and arresting him at this hour is disastrous. You will remember my words,” said Chishimba.

“The same goes to Kampyongo and Kanganja. You will be to blame should the country be on fire as you plan to arrest HH.”