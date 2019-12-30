MUSICIAN Maiko Zulu has advised President Edgar Lungu to keep his salary for family and relatives.

Zulu said it was an insult for the Head of State to claim he has cut his salary by 20 per cent to cushion on the fuel and electricity tariff hike.

“Thanks to the President for his salary cut but no thanks we don’t need it. That’s his hard earned money meant for his family. It’s an insult for the Head of State to claim he has cut his salary by 20 per cent to cushion on fuel and electricity tariff hike. President Lungu according to the media has an annual salary of K617,000 with a monthly salary of K51,437. Meaning the President has reduced his salary by about K10,000. Where can this money take the nation?” he asked. “This is the amount of money a PF cadre plays with. This is an insult. If you look at how wealthy the President is now, you will realise that his monthly salary of K51,437 can’t make him as rich as he is now. In 2015 before elections, President Lungu declared worth K2.5 million. But by 2017 December, the President was worth K23 million. In less than 2 years, the President earned K20 million. His source of wealth is his investment with Scania trucks and holding majority shares with undisclosed top companies in Zambia. How possible [is it] that with a salary of K51,437 the President could get such rich? Meaning the President has other better means of gaining money while the salary is change. What will K10,000 do to change our fuel and electricity tariff hike?”

Zulu said Zambians do not care about the presidential salary.

“Give us policies and favourable opportunities which we will use as general citizens to cushion the hike of these commodities. Just as President Lungu stated that there are vulnerable people out there, note that it’s three quarters of the national population which is vulnerable and 20 per cent of his salary is nothing,” he said. “We have ministers who have openly said they steal in order to live a better life and not like that of UNIP and MMD ministers… We have Ministers who think Zambians in Misisi eat cheese, we have Ministers who manage to donate food commodities worth K1.5 million meaning they have enough cash, we have Ministers who have a flight of 5+ expensive cars (I’m not saying they need to drive corollas) but how did they earn all that in five years?”

Zulu said what matters to Zambians is the backdoor income the President and others have and not the salaries.

He said most Zambians live a life of $1 per day, everything is taxed – both income and expenditure.

Zulu said the best President Lungu can do is bring back the subsidies on fuel and electricity as a temporal measure to current situation.

“Reduce on taxes, reduce his trips and that luxurious life ministers have while majority of civil servants earn K5,000 which is heavily taxed. I would advise the President to keep his salary for family and relatives,” said Zulu.

Last Friday, President Lungu says he had cut his salary and that of his Cabinet by between 15 and 20 per cent.

Without disclosing what he currently earns, President Lungu directed public officers in the highest salary brackets to have their salaries cut by 20 per cent whereas those in the middle would have theirs reduced by 15 per cent, and those in the lower rung would be down by 10 per cent.

“The reduction on the salaries will gravitate around an average 15 per cent, meaning one cluster of highly paid having their salaries reduced by 20 per cent while those in the lower side having their reduced by 10 per cent. So the average reduction is 15 per cent. I have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice,” President Lungu said, through State House press aide Isaac Chipampe.

The President said the slashing of salaries of highly paid public officers in both government and the parastatal sector was aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase on fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced by the Energy Regulation Board on Thursday.

“The money realised from this decision will go towards ameliorating the impact that the increase would have brought on the masses,” President Lungu said.

He said much as the increase in fuel and electricity was inevitable, people needed a cushion and hence his directive.

And Chipampe said the Head of State fully understood the challenges that Zambians were going through but that he was optimistic that the economy would rebound in 2020 due to measures that his government was putting in place including the implementation of cost cutting measures relating to travel of senior officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors.

In August 2018, President Lungu increased his annual salary from K447,599 to K487,839, backdating it to January 2018 despite his government announcing austerity measures in June to resuscitate the tumbling economy.

President Lungu also increased his special annual allowance from K117,648 to K129,413.

According to Statutory Instrument No. 62 of 2018, President Lungu’s total annual emolument was pegged at K617,252, which is about K51,437 per month.

President Lungu had last increased his salary in March 2016. But in November 2016, President Lungu asked that his salary be cut by half, as part of the government-led austerity measures.

Then finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe signed into law President Lungu’s increased salary on August 9, 2018.

�“The President shall be paid a – (a) salary calculated at annual rate of K487,839.00 and (b) special annual allowance of K129,413.00,” Mwanakatwe said.�

The government had also increased annual salaries for holders of constitutional offices.

�Secretary to the Cabinet’s salary was pegged at K469,260, while Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet and the Attorney-General were getting K414,470.�

he Solicitor-General, Director of Public Prosecution, Auditor-General and the Public Protector were getting K406,286, respectively.�Permanent secretaries’ annual salary was pegged at K380,897.

As at June 2019, an average Cabinet minister’s salary stood at K90,000.