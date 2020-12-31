By Sikaile Sikaile

LUNGU KNOWS WHO KILLED NSAMA AND JOSEPH; BUT HE WILL NOT TELL THE NATION

Edgar Chagwa Lungu has finally unraveled the mystery behind his failure as a President and the stagnation of our economy. He has been playing the game of Chess on the Zambian People without the requisite acumen of an economic grandmaster. We are in a stalemate. In his insensitive but true statement on the cold blood killings of Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoko a state Prosecutor and Joseph Kaunda a UPND supporter, he referred to them as Pawns- Frontline pieces in the game of Chess.

This is the reason for his laughter when Zambians say things are not ok in Zambia. They take things seriously when he is playing a game.The Zambians are over expectant from Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is simply playing games. The game of Chess is premised on protecting the King at all costs and by all means possible.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been preoccupied by protecting his hold on power more than anything. That’s why he had to collapse the Zambian Economy by procuring military grade crowd control equipment. To vanguish anyone who will dare him.How many innocent Zambians have needlessly died from the time Edgar took over government? What has he done about it? If you understand the game of Chess, then you can begin to see how perfectly the pieces of our jig saw puzzle fit together.

Killings are expendable pawns in his game of Chess to fortify his hold on power. In the game of Chess, there are two rows of two distinct groups of pieces. The front role is filled with Pawns while the back row occupied by the King and other powerful pieces. The game is played by moving the pawns in an attack or sacrificial moves to safeguard the king and the back row pieces which wield some superior power in the game.

When Lungu said, Nsama Nsama Chipyoko and Joseph Kaunda were pawns, this is exactly what he meant. They were sacrificial pieces in his grand picture of safeguarding the PF and testing his armaments just like we had warned before. They were human shields to protect the PF ANNOINTED under Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The burning of City market, the terrorism of tribal groups in Southern Province shortly after his disputed election in 2016, the gassing of the nation, the instigated by-elections and the killings therein where all part of his game plan to secure his presidency. We insist that he knows the killers of two civilians last week and that Kampyongo, Kanganja and Esther Katongo cannot be fired because they know alot about these activities.

When the ACC arrested Chitalu Chilufya, he was quick to say, they after him as they had moved to the back row of the chessboard which would have consumed him provided he did not threaten ACC. The whole Presidency of Edgar Chagwa Lungu can be summed up as one where the Zambians have been sacrificed as pawns to pay with sweat and blood. How many lives have been lost for the sole purpose of preserving the PF government?

Zambians have been impoverished for the benefit of Lungu and his back row PF members. His Government members have suddenly been catapulted into global tycoons when the Zambian taxpayers are made to pay heavily. The economy has collapsed and is in a stalemate currently due to Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s failure and lack of management acumen. Ask anyone in PF today about the problems in Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu will laugh, Bowman will say COVID 19 is everywhere and Innocent Kalimanshi will point at the foreign malls as evidence of Economic growth and Kampyongo will threaten the entire world of causing havoc in Zambia.

Zambia is in a stalemate. A new game plan is needed.

This week we expected a report on the unfortunate cold blood killings from Kanganja. Who did he fire and brought in? Remember, the objective of the game is to protect the King at all costs and by all means. When pawns are captured, the back pieces can be sacrificed to safeguard the king. Will Kanganja, Kampyongo or Esther Katongo go? Time is ticking. Zambia remains in the stale mate.Yesterday he dismissed five police officers three from Kamfisa, one from Kafue and Lusaka respectively. We only hope this is not political persecution as usual, because as far as our reliable sources are concerned real killers are being protected by state under the order of Mr Lungu.

We shall closely watch how the game plays out in the next days. Will he need months to study the report prepared in four days? Let’s wait and see.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

BY CIC PRESS TEAM