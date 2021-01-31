Some patriotic front members in Kitwe have urged Zambians to continue supporting President Edgar Lungu because he is development oriented and cares for the people.

They noted that this year’s elections are crucial and it is only prudent to retain President Lungu and his PF government because of the proven development dotted across the country.

The Kitwe structures urged Zambians to give Lungu who is seeking a third term another chance in office again.

The group led by PF member Kelvin Chipili cautioned Zambians against entertaining opposition political parties who have nothing to offer.

Speaking when they handed over a refurbished bridge connecting Mulenga and Stan communities in Kamfinsa constituency the group urged community leaders to supplement government efforts in responding to the many needs affecting various communities in these Covid times.

And Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairlady Alice Siabula urged Zambians to continue with President Lungu and the PF in the forthcoming elections. -ZNBC