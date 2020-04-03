PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has described late Reverend Pukuta Mwanza as a man of God who loved his country.

In a statement, the President said he was saddened by the passing on of Rev Mwanza, who he said was alive not only to the politics of the country but the welfare of its people.

“Reverend Pukuta Mwanza was always available to provide guidance on political, and socio-economic issues,” he said.

The President said the Christian family as well as Zambians in general would miss his contributions to national discourse and religious affairs.

“My thoughts are with Mrs Mwanza and the children,” the President said.

And President Lungu expressed sadness that a Zambian had died after suffering from the COVID-19.

The President said he was aggrieved that the disease had taken a person who would have lived longer had it not broken out.

He urged Zambians to unite to fight the coronavirus which threatens human life.

“The disease is not far, the disease is not for any race, the disease is not for one class of people, it can infect any human being. So let’s follow the instructions from health experts to get over it,” the President said.

He added, “My heart goes out to the bereaved family.”

This is according to a statement issued this evening by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.