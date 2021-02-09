MMD leader pastor Nevers Mumba says President Edgar Lungu gets on well with former president Rupiah Banda, and must ask him if the path he’s on of obsessing over campaign materials to woo voters is the right one.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, pastor Mumba wondered how naive the PF where that despite having defeated the heavily funded MMD of Rupiah Banda in 2011, they were repeating the same mistake of thinking they would win elections through campaign resource distribution to voters.

He said the accumulation of campaign materials, stealing money and amassing wealth by those in power did not mean anything “when the time has come for God to make a change.”

“It is also possible that the kind of efforts that PF in making in over procuring campaign materials in the distribution of money across the country before television cameras without any fear, the buying of voters in all these videos that are going out on social media where an MP from Chitambo was given the money in order to vote for PF,” pastor Mumba said. “When you see that extra effort it comes from a place of fear, and I speak as an MMD person. It comes from a place of fear, anxiety and not really being sure whether they are able to win the election.”

Pastor Mumba said the efforts PF was engaged in was not happening for the first time.

“MMD in 2011 went through this. We bought a lot of material, nothing compared to what PF is doing we had lots of money, we had vehicles in each province, almost 200. And we were ready to just have a walk over in an election especially that Mr Sata did not have much money,” pastor Mumba said. “So it was almost a foregone conclusion that we were going to win the election but no one should ever forget the God factor in as far as Zambia is concerned. Zambia is governed by God and when God decides to move on it doesn’t matter what you do, the time has come.”

Pastor Mumba said what should concern President Lungu and those in government right now was addressing the many pressing problems the country was faced with, including the weakening Kwacha, that had lost between 60-70 percent of its value against other major convertible currencies, and the upswings in the prices of goods and services that was causing.

“That should be of major concern to the government because it translates into making lives very complicated in Zambia because commodity prices have more than doubled, the salaries of our people have not changed. The only change that we have seen to the salaries is that some people have lost those salaries because they have lost their jobs because of Covid,” Pastor Mumba said. “So sooner or later life will become unsustainable in this country unless government faces these problems. It’s not going to go away on its own. Government must tell the Zambian people how they hope to mitigate this crisis that is looming now where the Kwacha is becoming worthless so it’s important that we deal with things like that.

Pastor Mumba said the other important matter requiring urgent government attention was the issue of debt, saying they must find a clear path to deal with the debt that is crippling the country’s economy, saying the country has now defaulted twice on debt repayments in just a matter of months.

He said leaders must be seen to be solving the problems they were elected to solve.

“I have no particular fight with President Lungu I think him and I don’t have any personal crisis so there is no reason for me to be speaking against him as a person. What I am talking about now these are realities that we have experienced as MMD. These are realities that UNIP experienced at the height of their strength and all we are saying is that as PF it’s unnecessary for them to repeat the same mistakes since they have already experience,” pastor Mumba observed, saying President Lungu and his party must not concern themselves with distribution of tshirts, cups or vitenges.

He said Zambians will receive all those things and end up voting in the same manner they did in 1991 and 2011 when they kicked ruling parties from power.

“So I think for me my advise to our colleagues is that we are here as MMD we haven’t gone anywhere ask us and say is this path a good path? And President Lungu gets on with President Rupiah Banda, so if I were President Lungu I would ask president Rupiah Banda, how did you feel at a time like this?” said pastor Mumba. “And is this path we are taking the path that is going to make us win the hearts of the Zambian people? So we speak because it’s truth.” -Daily Revelation