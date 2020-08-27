GREGORY Chifire says the acquittal of Dr Chitalu Chilufya has not come as a surprise to many because it is known that the Anti-Corruption Commission is a laundering agency for corrupt politicians in power.

In a statement yesterday, Chifire said owing to President Edgar Lungu’s threats to the ACC, it was clear that the acquittal was what he wanted to accomplish.

On Tuesday, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale discontinued hearing and acquitted Chilufya, who is health minister, of corruption after the ACC indicated that it will not give further evidence in the matter.

Dr Chilufya was charged with four counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

When the case came up for continued trial, the prosecution team led by ACC legal director Clifford Moonga told the court that the State was offering no more evidence in the matter.

Dr Chilufya’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube submitted that his client be acquitted following the State’s position not to offer further evidence.

But Chifire, the exiled governance expert and human rights activist, said President Lungu was celebrating, having achieved what he desired.

“I am very sure that Edgar Lungu is celebrating with Chitalu Chilufya over this so-called acquittal. He has achieved what he wanted. His threats to the ACC a few days ago were not in vein. It was well calculated to obtain such outcomes. Congratulations your Excellency for fooling yourself,” he said. “Some of us know you and your schemes. We know how much you love and swim in corruption. Corruption is your second nature. Honestly, I have personally failed to understand Edgar Lungu.”

Chifire, the executive director of the Southern African Network against Corruption (SANAC), said President Lungu had an insatiable appetite for corruption and corrupt people.

He noted that no President the world over would tolerate corrupt ministers in his cabinet, unless he was also corrupt.

“Lungu is the chief high priest of corruption. The acquittal of Dr Chitalu Chilufya has not come as a surprise to some of us because we have always known that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is a laundering agency for corrupt politicians in power,” he said.

Chifire said if Zambians expect the ACC to fight corruption genuinely under the leadership of President Lungu, then they were expecting an impossibility.

“Just look at how Lungu threatened the ACC a few days ago, then we expect the ACC to act independently? Certainly not. Chilufya could have been acquitted by the court, but one day he will pay for his deeds, no matter how long it shall take. Let him enjoy his temporary victory for now. Prison is waiting patiently,” Chifire said.

He said the PF government was a regime of thieves that had found a way to manipulate the system to protect their evil schemes.

Chifire said it was folly to have expected Dr Chilufya to be jailed on account of corruption.

“In fact, no PF senior official will ever be jailed for corruption. All those who have corruption cases will be paraded before court for purposes of cleansing,” he said.

Chifire added that the levels of corruption in the PF should be declared a crime against humanity.

He said the international community cannot just stand and watch the country’s grand corruption that has led to so many people dying.

“Our people are dying from curable diseases because money for drugs has been stolen. Our people are dying because they are being given expired drugs and in other instances fake drugs because the supplier corrupted the system to supply questionable drugs. Our country is in trouble because of Lungu and his fellow corrupt leaders,” Chifire said.

He pleaded with Zambians to open their eyes and not allow the corruption that had suffocated the nation drag on for another five years.

“Let Lungu and Chilufya drink champagne to this acquittal, but don’t allow them to pop another bottle of champagne after 12 August,” said Chifire.