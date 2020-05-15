LUNGU MUST RE-OPEN PRIME TV OR RESIGN

SENIOR citizen Peter Mazeze has called for the immediate re-opening of Prime Television Zambia as the decision taken by Government to close the private television station was an infringement of the right to information as provided for in the constitution.

The outspoken 77 year old ‘activist,’ also stated that if President Edgar Lungu had run out of ideas to govern this country and should resign without delay to leave room for competent leadership to take over and turn around the fortunes of Zambia.

Mr Mazeze who is an aggrieved senior citizen following the unnecessary closure of Prime TV, staged a lone protest at the cross-roads of Independence way and Burma road on Wednesday morning to the amusement of motorists.

And the senior citizen further charged that for government to work better it must receive views from different people including the voice of the private broadcasting houses as well as opposition political parties.

“President Lungu, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dora Siliya please have Prime TV to re-open. We need Prime TV, because if you are being criticised on Prime TV, President Lungu you will know about your mistakes.

Your ministers cannot tell you the truth and they will never tell you the truth, and they are hiding things from you. President Lungu, ga namunaka (if you are tired) step down. Give chance to young people to govern this nation.

Now that Prime TV is no more, I have spent money for nothing through subscriptions.

Many people are in Zambia are on the Topstar platform because of Prime TV. The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is not big (bold) enough to provide the information we need,” said Mazeze.

Mr Mazeze was carrying a double faced placard with the inscription, “Open Prime TV. No to China colonising Zambia. Zambia is not for sale,” and the other said, “Open Prime TV. China hands off Zambia. We are a free state.”

The freedom fighter emphasized that Zambia was a sovereign state and China should not be allowed to colonise this great nation because the Patriotic Front government has failed to meet its debt obligation with Chinese lenders. He said Zambia was a sovereign state with its own people and its own Republican constitution which should be respected by all. China should not take the Zambian land in the name of investment.

UPND MEDIA TEAM