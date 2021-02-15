LUNGU must go and avoid creating unnecessary political turmoil in Zambia says Lusaka Province NDC chairman Kennedy Siyanda.

In a statement, Siyanda urged President Edgar Lungu to retire peacefully at the expiry of his second term this year, and not in 2026.

“We are advising President Lungu to go and avoid creating unnecessary political turmoil in Zambia. As far as the Republican Constitution is concerned, President Lungu has been elected twice to office and therefore has served his two terms and is entitled to retirement this year,” Siyanda said.

He said he has nothing personal against President Lungu but the concern of many is to ensure all occupants of State House abide by the republican Constitution and vacate when it is time to go.

Siyanda recalled that Zambia was supposed to have elections in 1993, but then president Kenneth Kaunda cut short his term and held elections in 1991.

“He lost and handed over power to Dr Frederick Chiluba who also surrendered the seat to Levy Mwanawasa in 2001. When president Rupiah Banda lost in 2011, he gave the mantle to the late president Michael Sata. With this background, there is nothing wrong for Dr Lungu to do the same,” he said. “We have been prompted to advise President Lungu to retire peacefully, following the sad development in Haiti where people are currently protesting because the incumbent President Jovenel Moise wants to prolong his stay in power.”

Siyanda advised President Lungu’s supporters that they are free to manipulate the PF constitution and allow their leader to serve as their party president indefinitely but not the Republican Constitution.

“To all his supporters, we say that your ‘humble leader’ is disqualified by the Republican Constitution to run for a third term. We wish to clearly state that Dr Lungu has missed an opportunity to use the Republican presidency for nation building,” he said. “President Lungu has instead chosen to use the Republican presidency to exhibit his arrogance and undermine the opposition.”

Siyanda also noted that President Lungu has used the presidency to settle scores with perceived political opponents by using the Zambia Police to deny them permits to carry out their agenda and yet the country reverted to a multiparty state democracy in 1991.

He urged the PF to hold its national conference to choose a new presidential candidate that will represent them in the August 12 elections.

“We are giving you free consultancy because if you insist on keeping Dr Lungu as your presidential candidate, you will be extremely disappointed. The same Chief Justice who declined to swear in President Lungu in 2016 at Heroes Stadium will reject his nomination papers,” warned Siyanda. “You will recall that President Lungu was sworn in by the High Court Registrar. By the way President Lungu is the only one who has been sworn in by a registrar. Go well President Lungu.”