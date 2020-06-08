By Patson Chilemba

Former Republican vice-president Dr Guy Scott’s wife, Charlotte, says President Edgar Lungu must understand the depth of people’s anger towards Bowman Lusambo’s threats against people’s freedoms.

And Charlotte said it was not dignified for artist Kings Malembe to apologise over his observation that President Lungu must handle the gold mines properly and not hand over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to the Chinese, as he would lose the election if he did so.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Charlotte even if the President could not be hiring and firing people based on what they said all the time, as that would be chaotic to the system, he should however understand the people’s anger towards Lusambo’s comments.

“On the other hand this is a comment that has upset a lot of people and understandably so, and it would be I think a great idea if the President understood the depth of feeling that is attached to people’s reaction to honourable Lusambo’s comments,” she said.

Charlotte urged Lusambo to listen to what the people were saying.

“I think the honourable minister could have maybe listened to the comments that have been made and reconsidered his position on how he works and the laws and norms of Zambia’s democracy,” she said.

On Malembe’s walking back on his earlier statements, Charlotte said: “I am sure he had his reasons but I don’t think it was very dignified.”

Lusambo recently issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Malembe, B-Flow and cameramen Chellah Tukuta for ‘insulting the president on the gold mines and other governance issues on social media’.

Lusambo later doubled down on Diamond TV, where he was taken to task by the interviewers over his threats on people’s freedoms, saying the President must be addressed with fear as not every jim and jack can rise up and say “I want to advise the President.”

He said concerning himself that as “the parent for Lusaka Province” he would not allow anyone in Lusaka to misbehave.

“For me first of all I’m a parent in this (Lusaka) Province and I know what is best for my children, for my people here in Lusaka and I know which behaviour we must exhibit as a people,” said Lusambo.