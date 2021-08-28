By Christopher Miti

FORMER Eastern Province PF chairperson Atanny Mwamba says the original PF did not lose the 2021 presidential and general elections.

He says the PF was in autopilot mode when the true greens were hounded out of the party.

In a statement, Mwamba demanded to know who chose Edgar Lungu to be the PF presidential candidate.

“It is very painful to see few disgruntled individuals destroy the party which they never suffered for. God will definitely deal with

you! Mr Edgar Lungu saw it wise to replace the original PF members with new MMD members,” he said. “The true greens and well-meaning Zambians also saw it wise to replace him with the new member by the name of Hakainde Hichilema. Honestly speaking, the original PF did not lose the 2021 presidential and general elections. It is MMD which lost again.”

Mwamba also said the PF was too weak and fragile to compete with the UPND Alliance in the last election.

He appealed to the PF to have established, serious and committed party structures if it is to remain relevant to Zambian politics.

Mwamba said going into the general elections, there was no central committee which was supposed to preside over the affairs of the party.

“The PF party entered into autopilot mode when the true greens such Harry Kalaba, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Chishimba Kambwili, Mwenya Musenge and Dr Guy Scott, who was neglected in a manner which left much to be desired, were hounded out of PF,” he said. “When the PF engaged into autopilot it assumed the role of administering the party affairs with impunity. To begin with, the unpatriotic PF secretary general Davies Mwila working in conjunction with his boss Edgar Lungu subtly hounded out the true greens and replaced them with the so-called new comers from the MMD.”

Mwamba said after hounding out of true greens illegal personal suspensions, insults and disrespecting of the PF constitution were common.

“These became the order of the day in the PF. As if this was not enough, the PF allowed one party official to have more than two positions which in turn reduced the number of party members to participate in the party functions,” he said.

Mwamba demanded that top PF officials should not resign until they answer questions which the true greens have for them.

“As true greens, we know quite well that Edgar Lungu was declared as eligible to stand by the courts of law. However, our questions as true

greens are; 1. Who chose him to be PF presidential candidate? 2. Why did the PF central committee expel PF members such as KBF, Mwenya Musenge, Chishimba Kambwili, Harry Kalaba and Guy Scott? 3. Why did they entertain illegal personal suspensions in all the ten provinces?

4. Why did they fail to recognise and uphold the PF party constitution which states clearly that all party suspensions and expulsions are to be subjected to be heard and determined by the party’s central committee? 5. Why did they allow new members to be in the central committee against the party’s guidelines?” he said. “If they fail to do so, the true greens and well-meaning Zambians who struggled with the late Michael Chilufya Sata to put PF into power will not rest until they are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, Mwamba praised President Hichilema for his inspiring inaugural speech

where he categorically denounced the use of cadres in the running of the nation’s affairs.

“I would like to sincerely believe that President Hichilema will not stoop so low as to do what his predecessor Edgar Lungu did, to bury his head in the sand as the ostrich does. This is exactly what Edgar Lungu was doing. He thought that as long as he was not seeing, the people of Zambia were not seeing his gross misdeeds,” he said.

Mwamba said the general conference where people were meant to pay K2,000 was the final nail into the PF’s coffin adding that the members should be refunded their money.

He said if the fake PF fails to pay back the money the matter would be reported to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Mwamba said President Hichilema should not tolerate in his administration characters that have characteristics of praising and hero worshipping