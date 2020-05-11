LUNGU NEEDS A MINISTRY OF CLARIFICATION AFFAIRS; BECAUSE THERE IS A DEMON OF CONFUSION IN PF

It is high time President Edgar Lungu considered creating a Ministry of Clarification Affairs than issuing statements that always need clarification at the end of the day.

What is so difficult in being clear before they communicate something? It’s now a trend in PF, whenever they say something, they will have to come back and clarify it. PF don’t you have people who look into issues before you publicise them?

Last week, PF government told the nation that examination classes from all learning institutions will resume on 1st of June. They further told the nation that all those in government schools will not pay user fees.

They extended this gesture by advising private schools to cut the user fees amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

But barely a week after their prouncements, the PF government has made a u-turn and denied having given that offer through Mr Kalumba Jobbix who is General Education Permanent Secretary.

This confusion in PF is worrying. Honest speaking, where does President Lungu expect citizens who are just home to get the money to pay for children school fees? If Lungu and his government cannot take this as a national responsibility then I’m afraid.

Poor countries like Malawi have been there providing social assistance to its citizens during COVID-19, but here Edgar Lungu and his friends they are instead stealing COVID-19 donations.

There is no information coming from the PF government that is credible at all these days. Everyone is just issuing their opinions ending up confusing the country.

If it is not Bowman beating citizens, it is Miles Sampa insulting citizens, or Kampyongo fighting with Lusambo over responsibilities, if not, then it is Chitalu Chilufya and Ng’andu Bwalya fighting over COVID-19 donations.

In the end, Edgar Lungu comes with his own mess and make weird prouncements such as opening churches, casinos, golf, barbershops and restaurants as key sectors for Lungu’s economic strategic planning.

The entire PF leadership is confused now. And entrusting such people with power again in 2021will be the worst thing for Zambia. How can we be led by bribe men like Mr Lungu who is ever absent from reality?

There has been this unusual behavior by Mr Lungu, whenever there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, he rushes to open places that may multiply the pandemic. It is difficult to understand his reasoning.

It was just recently when the church refused his decree to re-open churches. My advise to Edgar Lungu is that if you cannot afford to pay school fees for all those in examinations classes then don’t open anything. And giving this offer, let it be given to every citizen whether in a public or private learning institution.

Zambians are now beginning to question as to whether we truly have COVID-19 in Zambia because PF have embarked on campaigns whilst urging opposition political parties to observe COVID-19.

This demon which has entered the PF government will bring more trouble to our country if they are not delivered as soon as possible.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist