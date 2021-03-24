JACK Kalala says President Edgar Lungu is not God that he should not be challenged when he does wrong things.

Kalala, a former special assistant to president Levy Mwanawasa for policy and project implementation and monitoring, says it is a fallacy to believe that one is superior to all others by virtue of being in leadership.

Recently the PF warned that it would take action on anyone talking against President Lungu’s candidature in the August 12 elections.

Constitutional lawyers such as John Sangwa, Dr O’brien Kaaba and Felicity Kayumba have argued for President Lungu’s ineligibility.

But Kennedy Kamba, now Lusaka Province PF chairman, has been insisting that those arguing against the Head of State’s eligibility were misleading the public and themselves.

“We warn them to stop issuing incorrect statements because they are embarrassing themselves and we will not take them kindly as the PF. The law has provisions that will allow us to take action against them,” said Kamba, then as Lusaka Province PF secretary. “We want to appeal to Sangwa and all those who are excited and making weird claims about President Lungu’s eligibility, to begin to demonstrate sobriety because their hatred for President Lungu will not take them anywhere. President Lungu will be on the ballot, come August this year.”

But Kalala disagreed with Kamba, saying a president is just a human being who should be challenged any time.

“It is therefore outrageous, absurd and unacceptable for anyone to claim that no one should question or challenge a president’s action or deeds. A president is not a deity but a human being who has been given the privilege to be a leader not a master. He hasn’t got a divine status but a mundane status like any of his fellow citizens,” Kalala explained. “It is therefore a misplacement of logic and also a breach of the Constitution for Kennedy Kamba to threaten those who have questioned the eligibility of President Lungu, in particular John Sangwa, O’Brien Kaaba, Felicity Kayumba, KBF and indeed many other citizens. As Zambian citizens, it is within their constitutional right to express themselves on issues of national concern. They also have a right and a duty to defend the Constitution.”

HE warned that under Zambian law it was in fact a crime for a citizen to threaten others.

“It should be noted that it is in fact a crime for any one, regardless of their status or position in society, to breach the Constitution. To do so is punishable by law. Kennedy Kamba should know that he is committing an offence by threatening violence, just like [Paul] Moonga committed an offence by threatening the judiciary,” he added. “Being members of the ruling party does not place them above the law or make them to break the law with impunity. It should be stated that a president serves at the pleasure of the people. He is given a mandate to serve them in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and other laws, which he swears to uphold, honour and respect.”

Kalala said the President is mandated by law to protect all people’s rights, regardless of their political affiliation.

He appealed to law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness, adding that PF had promoted such.

“Zambia is a country of laws and should not be allowed to degenerate into a lawless State or to be a country of jungle laws. Members of the ruling party have an onerous responsibility and duty to be role models in respecting and upholding the laws of the country. They should not be in the forefront to break them,” said Kalala. “I wish to take this advantage to strongly and earnestly appeal to leaders and law enforcement wings to bring to an end the trend of lawlessness taking place in our country such as the wearing of military fatigues by PF cadres who even give themselves military titles. We need to have the rule of law and orderliness in our country.”