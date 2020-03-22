I WAS given my ministerial appointment letter by Kaizar Zulu which was not a normal thing to happen, Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has revealed.

Featuring on Mazabuka’s Southern Power Radio on Friday, Kalaba charged that President Edgar Lungu was not a leader who treated governance seriously.

“I realised that President Lungu was not a president who was serious with delivering the needs of the people of Zambia just in 2016 when I was getting my appointment letter; it started from there for me to have very serious doubts. Do you know who gave me my appointment letter as minister of Foreign Affairs?” he asked.

“When I reached at State House, I was taken straight to Mr Kaizar Zulu’s office and he had a bunch of letters for us. I thought he was going to clear me to go and see the President. It was me there, [former finance minister Margaret] Mwanakatwe, Chitalu Chilufya, Joyce Nonde and the one giving us the letters was Mr Zulu and he said ‘the President has reappointed you to be foreign affairs minister, he says you have worked very well as foreign affairs minister, therefore the investment that Zambia has put in you should continue. Here is your letter of appointment’,” he explained.

“Mmmmmm, I didn’t find that to be normal. I said something is not right here. I asked Kaizar, where is the President? He said the President is relaxing, he is at home, he says he will see you tomorrow during swearing in ceremony. How do you get a letter of appointment from someone who is junior to you and he is telling you the thoughts of a President and ‘he is relaxing but in case you want to see him, your colleagues have already gone there and are having some nice time with the President, you can join them’, I declined that invitation.”

And Kalaba said President Lungu had failed to run the country, so he should stop vying for office.

He said this could be confirmed by the way President Lungu was treating serious national emergencies like the gassing and Coronavirus outbreak.

“The laissez faire approach is the norm of the day which is what we are seeing with the way the President has been dealing with the issue of gassing, he never spoke a single word. Even with the way the President has been dealing with the issue of the coronavirus, he has not said a single word to tell us where we are but around the world, the ones who are speaking are presidents,” said Kalaba.

“We are already bleeding as a country, Zambians should all reject the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. The man has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he can’t run this country. President Lungu has been preaching tribalism left right and centre…and once we start talking tribal politics, we are weakening ourselves as a country. I hate to hear people talk tribalism, it touches me on the wrong part.”

Kalaba said the infamous Constitution (Amendment) Bill number 10 of 2019 was a sheer waste of time.

He said the document was meant to keep President Lungu in office.

“Bill 10 is wasting our time, instead of the country focusing on paying retirees who have been waiting for their money, we keep talking about Bill 10. Bill 10 is just there to try and preserve President Lungu to be president again next year. And I ask this, why does he want to continue being president? What hasn’t he done? What hasn’t he eaten? What hasn’t he seen for him to say I want another five years after next year?” Kalaba asked.

Meanwhile, Kalaba cancelled a meeting with executive members of his party, citing health concerns.

Kalaba who travelled to Mazabuka for an interview on South Power Radio was informed that some members of the party executive committee had gathered hoping to be addressed by him.

He, however, agreed to only greet the people.