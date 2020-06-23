Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says President Edgar Lungu is not afraid of criticism or debate from anyone but warned that this should be palatable and for the benefit of the entire country.

Ms Siliya, the information minister who was speaking at a joint media briefing with livestock minister Professor Nkandu Luo at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services office in Lusaka today, warned that the government would not tolerate any insults on the Head of State in the name of citizens’ freedom of expression.

She advised Zambians to begin to question young people who use social media to insult the Head of State instead of doing meaningful things.

And Ms Siliya said government is also worried with the rise in bullying of women on social media.

She said in as much as everyone has a right to engage on internet, such right to express themselves needs to come with responsibility.

Ms Siliya said although freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Republican Constitution, it is also guided by other laws such as Defamation which people should be aware of.

She said the right to freedom of expression extends to the media who are, however, expected to public factual information that is within the laws.