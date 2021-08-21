By Zondiwe Mbewe,

OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu has pardoned two murder convicts; Matthew Mohan and former Chilanga member of parliament Keith Mukata.

And President Lungu has pardoned Chishimba Kambwili despite his ongoing appeal case in the forgery case.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has also pardoned former Ministry of Health acting principal accountant Zukas Kaoma who was convicted alongside Henry Kapoko for theft by public servant and money laundering involving over K6 million.

Another notable person who he has pardoned is photographer Chellah Tukuta.

This is according to a Government Gazette dated August 20, 2021.

In a statement, Thursday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, stated that among those who had been pardoned were those serving for defamation of the President, some lactating mothers, pregnant women, the aged, the terminally ill, among others.

“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa, President of the Republic of Zambia has pardoned 60 inmates with various offences and sentences. Those pardoned include inmates serving cases of defamation of the President, lactating mothers, pregnant women, the aged, and the terminally ill, among others.

President Lungu said the Gospel according to Matthew Chapter 18, and verses 21 to 22, says: “Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother who sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not just seven times, but seventy-seven times!’,” the statement read.

“The President said: “Therefore, I am evoking the prerogative of mercy, pursuant to Article 97, 1(a) of the Constitution of Zambia to forgive and pardon prisoners from various prisons around the country in accordance with the Republican Constitution and as a Christian.”

President Lungu said the people pardoned had learnt their lessons and needed to be helped to integrate into society so that they become useful citizens.