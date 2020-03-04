By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

LUNGU PAYING FOR EMBRACING CRIMINALS, YO’BALES AND EXEs. NAIVETY NA LEADERSHIP TAFYENDELANA

Look at the discipleship of the Christ. “I will convert you from being fishers of fish to fishers of men.”

In another verse, God converted a criminal named Saul, renamed him as Paul and entrusted him with a ministry more than two thousand years ago, and that ministry called Christianity still exists and is the way for salvation of man kind.

Edgar Lungu had no capacity, not even willingness to convert criminals that went to him. We can’t say that criminals deserves no chance in leadership, but like the bible demonstrates, criminals must first be converted and then given responsibilities.

Edgar found security in criminals. He found confidence and pride in being worshiped and surrounded by criminals. He gave the whole power of the copperbelt to criminals. He gave copper and all the power of copper to criminals so that they can use crime to defend and protect him.

Not only copperbelt. In central province, he allowed criminals to take up the kabwe black mountain. These are the criminals who followed me in Kabwe high court chambers with guns claiming to have been sent by tutwa ngulube when I appeared for a mention in a case that tutwa sued me. Criminals, following a person inside a high court chamber in broad day light and in full presence of the police.

Lungu embraced Intercity Bus terminus criminals. After assaulting, harassing, and butchering people, these intercity criminals found themselves at statehouse dinning table, from the country’s most respected dinning room.

Even at statehouse, Lungu found pride and comfort in maintaining a criminal named Kaizer, as his adviser for politics.

Kaizer could go round threatening people with open gun shots and beating up people. He then could return to statehouse and find President Lungu waiting and clapping for him.

A government of criminals for criminals and by criminals.

The Price!

Widespread gassing. Hundreds of innocent people have died due to the carelessness of President Lungu. If he listened when we advised him to emulate Mwanawasa, RB, KK and FTJ, the presidents who picked mature people to guide them, we could not have come to this pathetic end. We were called names each moment we advised. President Lungu could laugh wide all his teeth out in presence of criminals who went back to the copperbelt and used his name to commit crimes against people who voted for him.

All issues of the tokota boys are inter-chained and inter-linked to pf youths embraced by Lungu.

Only fools and idiots can pray for continuation in office of such a president who lacks sensitivity.

I have never read about such an insensitive president who could blatantly endanger the lives of the very citizens he swore to protect.

What a pathetic President! Any way bye! How many months remaining by the way!

