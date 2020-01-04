YOTAM Mtayachalo says President Edgar Lungu and the PF have been cruel to the people of Zambia.

The opposition FDD acting spokesperson says the decision by the PF under President Lungu to increase electricity tariffs is not helping poor workers.

Mtayachalo, who is former National Energy Sector and Allied Workers Union general secretary, said the PF had completely drifted away from its pro-poor policy.

“This is a so-called pro-poor government reducing lifeline tariffs structure from 200 kilowatt hour to 100kwh charged at K0.47 from K0.15 previously. So how is this helping the poor and workers whose take home pay is below K1,000?” he asked. “You don’t take advantage of people just because they are docile. This is being cruel to the people. Besides, workers’ salaries have remained static.”

Mtayachalo said it was shocking that trade unions have remained silent, thus allowing the government to exploit the workers and ordinary people.

“Further, I wonder if we have trade unions in Zambia today. They just issue empty press statements without action because such conduct by the government should not have been tolerated,” he said.

Mtayachalo said the PF should have sympathy on citizens.

“Why punish citizens with high electricity tariffs if this year load-shedding will be a thing of the past when the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro project is expected to be completed, adding 750 megawatts to the national electricity grid? So really it is baffling to increase electricity tariffs to such abnormal levels without taking into account massive job losses which shall follow and the high cost of living,” said Mtayachalo. “Therefore, these tariffs are totally unjustified and criminal to say the least and I think it is being irresponsible as citizens to keep quiet in light of these unjustified electricity tariffs’ upward adjustments which have far-reaching economic consequences.”