BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

Press statement for immediate release by Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

06/12/2020

LUNGU PLANS AN ARMAGEDDON! AS STATE HOUSE ADVANCES IN PLOTTING RIGGING SCHEMES

1.INSTALLATION OF AN IT SYSTEM AT STATE HOUSE

We call on all Zambians to take decisive action on the PF-ECZ criminal pact to annihilate Zambia. Right now in Central,Muchinga,Luapula, Eastern and Northern provinces PF is giving out NRCs and voters cards to kids and also there is a team they call “Special team” which comprises state house Police,intelligence officers and some Government officials to mention a few that is executing this operation. The Electoral Commission of Zambia, Ministry of home affairs and correction services are among the bases of this rigging scheme going on. On Friday, November 04,2020 Ministry of home affairs under the prisons released some big buses to Northern, Luapula, Muchinga and other PF perceived strongholds ferrying these agents who report directly to state house. They have been assigned to register children and put the information in the ECZ database which is backed up at state house. I’m giving state house, ministry of home affairs and the ECZ 24hrs to refute these criminal activities if at all they’re not aware of anything.We are also very much aware of the IT system which was initially installed in Makeni and after one citizen alerted the nation, it was moved to state house where it is housed right now.

The system is a live system and feeds into the ECZ servers. It is being operated by a man called Pieter a South African national. This machine is a replica of ECZ servers and this is the major reason PF insisted on completely new register so that they could have an up to date data base in their system to manipulate the voting in 2021. It is a well laid down plan and their only hope after bill 10 failed. Our sources within state house disclosed during our investigations about these covert ops. Not long ago PF had sent alot of its IT specialist to South Africa for training.

2.ISSUANCE OF NRCS AND VOTERS CARDS TO KIDS IN SELECTED REGIONS

We would like also to inform the country that the inssuance of NRCs and voters cards in PF perceived strongholds has continued whilst halted in other regions. We want to warn the Electoral Commission of Zambia to stop these criminal activities as they’re a threat to our security. Our investigations have clearly outlined that Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF have completely laid down the plans for an Armageddon in Zambia in their mad drive to cling to power. We have repeatedly expressed our concern on the unwarranted armament of the Police. These problems Lungu has created ahead of 2021 are above the opposition strength alone. We all need to participate in our individual capacities in order to stop him.

3. ARMING OF PF CADRES

We would like to once again bring it to the attention of the Zambian people that the Patriotic Front government under president Edgar Chagwa Lungu have also continued arming and cladding their cadres in military uniforms for the day of ARMAGEDDON. Not a single security wings has spoken against this polarization. We have repeatedly pointed out the consequences of arming cadres with guns, but Lungu doesn’t want to listen. Who in their normal senses would permit the procurement of a multi billion anti-riot arsenal in the midst of crumbling Economy without an imminent domestic threat.An analysis of the desperation on the part of Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF clearly shows that they intend to plunge the nation in a blood pool for their survival.

4.THE PF FUNDING TERRORISM

Their terrorist disposition is very clear for all to see. We are all preview to the fact that Mr. Lungu has been cited as a Terrorist sponsor in a foreign country, and he has never refuted the allegations. To this day, this matter remains as such. We have a President willing to shed innocent blood for personal reasons. Within our own land, no criminal can beat Lungu in cold blood killings of innocent defenseless civilians through his agents (thugs). Lungu has sponsored domestic terrorism and has granted presidential immunity to public criminals. This evidence is in the public domain. Since 2016, alot of lives have been lost due to Lungu’s mad drive to secure his Presidency. Earlier this year in March we took a bold decision to write to Mr Edgar Lungu demanding for justice over state sponsored killing of civilians but todate ,the letter was received and he decided to keep quiet because we have all the evidence to prove our demands.We all remember how many lives were lost through gassing, University of Zambia students peaceful protests, PF instigated by-elections, trigger happy police shootings etc. Why is Lungu doing all this?

5. HH AS A TARGET

Various sources during our investigations have disclosed that the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the target in this rigging scheme.Why does Lungu hate HH? Lungu hates HH because of his management and Economic acumen and business accomplishment. This is why we find him in a mad drive to catch up with HH.Within ten months of holding office he catapulted his networthy by close to 1000%. How could he manage to amass this fortune for himself in a very short time but failed to do the same for our country? A man who was on the verge of bankruptcy! Edgar Chagwa Lungu hates HH for no other reason than his exceptional managerial skills. Edgar’CHAGWA LUNGU is a thief and this record is public.This is how he managed to accumulate so much wealth in less than a year of holding office when his legal earnings are not commensurate to his worthy. He knows that once HH comes into power, his full criminality will come to light.He knows that the Zambians will hold him to account for murder and grand embezzlement. He and his ministers have paralysed the Economy due to Corruption and political repression.

6.RAMPANT CORRUPTION

The Auditor General’s report and the Financial Intelligence Centre have confirmed the existence of grand Corruption in PF. Edgar Lungu and his PF knows why Zambia is in commatose. They full well know what happened for Zambia to fail to pay it’s interest remittances on it’s debt. They know how many loans they illegally contracted on behalf of the Zambian people but ended up in their pockets. They are now procuring guns to use against hungry civilians. This is the reason they had to procure the apartheid era riot armory in a country without a domestic security threat. They intend to crush anyone who opposes their failure and stand in their way to power. In a country without simple surgical gloves in hospitals,pain killers, were hospitals like UTH are breeding houses for rats, its shocking to see those in leadership buying guns instead of improving our health, education and agriculture sector. They know that once people get to know how much they have stolen, people will take to the streets and hound them out. They would like to remain in power forever so that they can keep their Corruption under cover.

This is why they are trying by all means to block the opposition from exposing their embezzlement to the public. They are misapplying the Public Order Act to muzzle the opposition.The reason they bought the anti riot arsenal is to create terror in the citizens and cow them into voting apathy and then inflate figures of those kids they’re registering now. The fewer the people that vote, the better the chances for them to rig through their state house data base.Very soon, they will commence their public terror through psychological conditioning by driving around populated cities in full riot kits to instill fear in the citizens. Ultimately, they intend to storm and indiscriminately kill opposition supporters to instill fear in the public. They have been provocating the opposition to create a pretext for cold blood killing. Think of how they have destroyed opposition vehicles in full view of the police? Think of how they have accused unarmed Opposition leaders of abducting heavily armed policeman with commercial military grade weaponry. We shall soon see them triggering mass civilian killings to create anarchy in the country.They know that they can’t win an election under the circumstances.They have no message for the people apart from rigging and violence. Our sources within state house and intelligence have further disclosed that tribalism apparently seem to be a non starter for them, that’s why they have intestified on registering kids whom they will not need to physically vote but their details. The source has warned that all concerned Zambians need to be alert especially in these earmarked regions. The source has also appealed through us that the international community and the local stakeholders like the church, civil society grouping should come in quickly or the country will be gone soon.

7. DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY

The option is to create an Armageddon. Once this is done, they will declare a state of emergency and suspend elections, indiscriminately arrest Opposition sympathizers with HH being their target.EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU is following the footsteps of his role model and mentor Yoweri Kaguta Museni of Uganda. Just like his mentor, he has no message apart from turning his blind police on the civilians. As citizens of this country we all have to take a responsibility in defending our nation by being alert and demanding for transparency in the preparations of 2021 elections.

8.OLD REGISTER

We would like to appeal to all Zambians to demand that the Electoral Commission of Zambia maintain the old register. ECZ has been captured. State house is running and directing ECZ on what to do and as long as we allow the current ECZ executive to run 2021 elections, we should forget about a free and fair election. We also want to bring to the attention of the public right now that state house is far much ahead in compiling these ghost voters mainly from PF perceived strongholds. We therefore want to alert concerned stakeholders to demand for a thorough auditing of the new register to get rid of these kids and some foreigners being registered.

////SCS

