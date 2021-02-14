[By Chambwa Moonga in Lupososhi]

WE are puppets, charges chief Chabula of the Bemba people of Lupososhi district, Northern Province.

Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba paid a courtesy call on Chabula on Wednesday afternoon at his palace in Lupososhi.

Kalaba reminded the traditional leader that PF founder Michael Sata respected people, especially the poor.

“But his successor [President Edgar Lungu] respects wealth, Chinese,” Kalaba said.

The chief interjected and said: “these have even ejected the founders of the PF and replaced them with MMD supporters.”

“Ebaisulamo (they are many [in PF]),” Chabula said.

Kalaba responded that: “apo pene epa bela nolubola (there lies in the problem)!”

“They resorted to renting the services of Dora Siliya who was dining and wining in the MMD government – at the expense of old PF members,” said Kalaba. “This time around let’s show those in the PF that there is power in acting together. Kulanga ba PF ukutila nakawa (it’s to show those in the PF that it’s dusk for them).”

Chabula then came in and talked about how some chiefs have sold-out, for this and that opportunity from those who wield political power.

“Muli ifwe fwebamo fwebo muleita ati isha mushili (among some of us who you are calling chiefs) pali ilelo tuli bamusunina yote (today we’ve turned into opportunists). We are puppets! Why? Pantu twaba pa (because we are on a) payroll,” Chabula charged. “So, the expectation is that whatever they (the government) says, even if it’s wrong, I’m supposed to be compliant. But no!”

He added that when he assumed the mandate of a traditional ruler, he knew too well what comes with it.

“And this crown comes from God. As I go about my life, I have to know that I have subjects and whatever I say should be in the interests of my subjects,” he said. “Nomba fwebashamfumu bamo (but some of us chiefs)…Kwena ine epo cankoselela (that’s why it’s hard for me), epo nabela umunga kumikoshi yabamo ba politician (that’s why I’m a thorn on the throats of some politician). Twasanguka tuli bapongoshi (we’ve turned into father/mother-in-law) to some politicians.”

Chabula stressed that he would not neglect to honour the gift that God gave him to be a chief.

“I was born as an ordinary person but God appointed me as a chief,” Chabula noted.

“So, why should a person uwabutungulushi ubwapimwa (whose leadership is short-lived) come and expect me to subordinate myself to them? Ntotele (I should clap for)?”

He further pointed out that his unyielding attitude made some politicians to distance themselves from him.

“But I say that’s not an issue; I’ll not bend. Nshacepeleko nangu fye panono (I’ll not be submissive, not even a bit). Ulya wanshita aleya (that one is a leader bound by time and he will eventually go),” Chabula said.

“Ampate aleyofola fye (them hating me only amounts to time wasting). Inshita imo ikesa akesa ba mu ceni candi aleti yamushili (time will come when he will be under my feet saying ‘chief’).”

He indicated that most of his subjects would work together with their think-alike.

“That’s where we have differed with PF leaders in Chabula chiefdom. Ine nshifwaya ukuponya flag (I don’t like to easily capitulate). Wherever they are, they say Chabula alyafya (is difficult), Chabula alyafya,” he said. “[But] tekwafya (it’s not being difficult). You’ve just failed to find a way of properly engaging him. Teti nsele pafishinka (I cannot compromise on the truth)!”

He thanked Kalaba for paying a courtesy call at his palace.

The chief also told Kalaba to: “open up the eyes of people,” as he would be conducting his political campaigns.

“There are schemes that the PF found already in place, like the Social Cash Transfer. It was there [under the MMD government]! You found that scheme as PF [in 2011]. Nomba cili ebwembya ubo baleongwelako abantu (but it is now a weapon they are using to tame people),” Chabula said.

“So, when you go into the forthcoming political campaigns, tell the people of Zambia that this is not a PF brainchild. ‘We found this when we came in as the PF in 2011.’ Tell the people that Social Cash Transfer should not compromise their decision-making. This Social Cash Money does not come from anybody’s personal pocket. Please, emphasise this point.”

Meanwhile, Chabula said there was no other strong political party to challenge the PF in Lupososhi district.

“Your coming into Lupososhi is well timed. Come and get rooted here. Iseni fye mwilanyanyamina (just come and don’t even tip-toe) mwise mulelisha nenshindo (come with loud footfalls),” he noted.

Asked to comment on the bumpy Luwingu-Nsombo-Chaba road, Chabula said he would give those in the government a benefit of doubt.

“Let’s wait and see what they will do on that road from Luwingu boma to here (Nsombo). But it’s true; it’s taking too long for us to see something positive on that road,” said Chabula.

The chief later blessed Kalaba.

Kalaba was accompanied in Lupososhi by the party’s Northern Province chairman Patrick Kafula, national mobilisation chairman Alinaswe Ndawa, deputy national secretary Vincent Chintu, Lupososhi parliamentary designate candidate Isaac Chama and Phillip Matavu, the member of the highest decision-making organ of the DP, the Democratic National Committee (DNC).