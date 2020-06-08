UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is appalled that Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo’s “idiocy and abrasiveness” on clamping down on people’s freedom of expression has won President Edgar Lungu’s support.

Addressing journalists at his home in Lusaka yesterday, Hichilema asked citizens to pay attention to what the PF was doing to their rights and liberties.

He said even insane governments could not take away rights, most of which were universal.

The opposition leader said the PF wanted to gag citizens, curtail their rights to movement, among others.

Hichilema noted that the PF had closed The Post, Prime TV and others.

“Clearly, Mr Lungu is responsible for all that we see, all the affront to citizens’ freedoms, particularly in the last couple of days to the youth, our youths, to the artistes, the musicians and indeed for a long time to political party members; those of us who are in genuine opposition,” Hichilema said. “Mr Lungu is squarely responsible for the outbursts of one guy who should have never really been a minister, in the name of Lusambo. Look at Lusambo’s behaviour; it’s a thuggish behaviour! It’s far from being a minister in a decent government, of course. But in the PF government maybe he qualifies to be a minister, but certainly not in a government that the UPND will bring about in a couple of months from now.”

He believes: “Mr Lungu is the one encouraging Lusambo, instructing Lusambo to behave the way he behaves.”

“He’s the one encouraging (home affairs minister Stephen) Kampyongo to threaten citizens’ rights, liberties and freedoms. It is Mr Lungu, no one else. I put it to the people of Zambia, stop looking around. Who is encouraging these people to behave this way? Who is encouraging these thugs to behave this way?” he said. “It says birds of a feather flock together. Mr Lungu, through his mouthpiece, Mr Lusambo and now Kampyongo, as he has done before, is wondering why the youths are angry. He is wondering why the musicians, the artistes, are angry. He’s threatening through Lusambo, B-Flow, Kings Malembe who has since apologised. I’m not sure what he’s apologising for because he was exercising his constitutional rights.”

He added that majority youths were unhappy and were posting things on social media.

“And now Mr Lungu is instructing his thug, his chief thug called Lusambo to act in a senseless manner, taking away people’s rights, people’s freedoms and liberties. It is unacceptable. And Mr Lungu is asking why are youths angry! You can’t ask the youths why they are angry,” Hichilema said.

“You (President Lungu) are the reason that the youths are angry. Youths have no jobs, they have no opportunities, they have no businesses. Even before the coronavirus came to visit this country, the youths already had no opportunities. Why, because the economy collapsed under a visionless leadership. Youths are asking where are the jobs you promised us, the business opportunities you promised us. The business opportunities are going to foreigners every day.”

Hichilema accused the PF administration of protecting foreigners.

“I have never seen a government protecting foreigners at the expense of its citizens. Yes, every citizen of the world must be protected but your primary responsibility is to look for your children, look after your family members, in this case the people of Zambia, the youth,” Hichilema said.

“But today, if you are a foreigner in this country, you are likely to have a plot of land, you are likely to be given a contract even to supply paper at a ministry, you are likely to have a road contract.”

He said it was distressing that Zambians had no commercial opportunities.

“This is shameless!” he exclaimed.

Hichilema encouraged Zambians, especially youths, including musicians, to continue speaking out.

“Continue speaking out on social media, on other media platforms, because you are within the law. You are within the Constitution. You are within the universal rights, liberties and freedoms. You’re within the remit of the law,” he said.

“If you’re silenced, you agree to be silenced, it means you’re endorsing brutality, you are endorsing dictatorship, you are endorsing a regime that has denied you basic necessities – food, jobs, education, business opportunities. Your silence, if you choose to be silent, you’ll be directly, not indirectly, endorsing and agreeing with what this brutal regime is doing to the people of Zambia and to your future.”

Hichilema stressed that youths should not be feel intimidated.

“Speak out! We not supporting you, we are with you. We are together. We stand on each other’s shoulders. Speak one, speak two, shout when you are many but even when you are alone say something to preserve your rights. That’s what our freedom fighters did. Colonial struggle was waged by youths, was waged by many. But it starts by an individual,” he urged.

“It’s clear Mr Lungu, this thug called Lusambo, Kampyongo, who I thought was beginning to behave correctly and he is degenerating into his old ways, threatening Zambians… It is clear these individuals and a few PF thugs who are eating from crumbs of corruption in the PF… to remind specifically Mr Lungu, Mr Lusambo, thug Lusambo, Kampyongo, a few PF thugs who are terrorising people are not in the weldi (world).”

He continued: “for a very long time, HH was seen as a pariah in this country, speaking on nkongole, kaloba, and I was called names.”

“Did I stop speaking? No! I continued because I knew I was right. Now everybody knows that we were right. I kept on speaking about corruption. I was detained, I have been detained. Did I stop speaking? No!” Hichilema said.

“No one should be allowed to take away our freedoms. Step up. Youths take leadership today. You are leaders of today. Let’s work as a team. I want to assure the youths, our friends the youths, the artistes, musicians that HH, UPND will restore these fundamental human rights, liberties and freedoms in a few months from now as you put us in office to serve you [and] not to threaten you. Not to use the machinery of the State to cripple Zambians’ conscience.”

Hichilema noted that one could not go into public office to threaten citizens.

“You can’t do that! Who are you? What are you? What are you in public office for? Obviously not to serve! But you can see the lavish lifestyles – all of a sudden they are enjoying. People who had nothing a few years ago, now they are lavishing in wealth, of course stolen one. We know their salaries – how much they are paid. But instead of now helping the youths, you are brutalising them. Stop it!” he said.

“Personally, I don’t get intimidated by what I have been seeing from Lusambo, thuggish behaviour. I watched him on television, on Diamond. I couldn’t believe a chap called a minister could expose such idiocy, such abrasion, such ignorance on national television which automatically becomes a global television because of technology. And then in Rufunsa a few days ago and yesterday (Saturday) in Chirundu, Mr Lungu is encouraging him to threaten musicians, to threaten the youths, to clampdown on the youths.”

He said the President’s stance was proof that he was responsible for what Lusambo was doing.

“You don’t have to use the instruments of the State to oppress the citizens. You are supposed to use the instruments of the State, including the police to protect citizens,” noted Hichilema.

“In my mind, I’m convinced that what the youths are doing is right. Youths, you are soldiers of any nation. Police, release youths who applied for a permit to demonstrate. You are not there to use State power to brutalise citizens.”