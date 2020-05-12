MMD president Nevers Mumba has suggested that the government puts the COVID-19 epicentres on complete lockdown, until further notice.

He says it is critical that President Edgar Lungu retakes the ship and gives the nation direction.

Mumba pledges that the MMD shall stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the COVID-19 fight, so as to keep Zambians safe.

On Saturday, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced that Nakonde alone had recorded 76 positive cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu ordered the closure of Nakonde temporarily.

Mumba, in a statement, recalled that his party had encouraged the government to stop at nothing in ensuring that the coronavirus spread was stopped, “as we do not have neither the capacity nor the resources to deal with a fully-blown pandemic.”

He also indicated that the MMD’s long held view is/was that Zambia needed to go on a complete lockdown for a few weeks to ensure that citizens were out of any possible danger.

He stated that the MMD’s position today remained the same, as it was then on both fronts.

Mumba stated that the MMD had initiated a community-based programme in Lusaka’s Kalikiliki compound, under the banner of ‘Zambia Shall Be Saved Foundation in partnership with the MMD’ to supply masks, water tanks, sanitisers and antibacterial soap.

“We have so far serviced 100 households with a view of servicing 2,000 households by July. We shall continue to work in this community until the country is out of danger,” he stated. “On the second commitment, we have insisted that only a complete lockdown will save lives in our country. To the contrary, government has opted for half measures that in our view continue to compromise the security of the citizens of this country.”

He stated that while in the last presidential address churches were given the freedom to start meeting, under Ministry of Health guidelines, President Edgar Lungu, last Friday, unlocked gyms, casinos, restaurants and school examination classes.

“In the same address, the President hinted that the worst of COVID-19 could still be ahead of us. He further stated that he anticipates the worst economic outlook for Zambia in the months that lie ahead. The question all Zambians are asking is why against such a gloomy background are we then opening up the country, instead of tightening the reins?” Mumba stated. “While we respect the position of government on how they wish to fight this disease, we would like to state that, this approach is detrimental to the security of all Zambians. We salute the church which, in a chorus, thanked the President for allowing them to meet and yet they resolved to keep the doors of their churches closed in order to protect their flocks.”

Mumba advised restaurant owners and other business houses to consider to wait for the flattening of the COVID-19 curve before they open up their spaces for business.

“We know these are not easy decisions but these are no easy times either. We must bite the bullet and wait for the waters to rescind before we jump out of the ark. Life is more precious than profit!” he stated, adding that it was concerning that Nakonde, which has recorded 76 cases, was a very significant town to the social-economic life of Zambia. “Many small-scale and medium-scale traders arrive and leave from Nakonde daily in search of a better life. These business people go to all parts of our country with their wares. This could easily mean that the virus has been transported all over our nation as it would have attached itself to all kind of material. So, we could be facing our darkest days in the months ahead.”

The opposition leader reiterated the fact that the MMD had been very consistent in advising the government to lockdown the nation, especially the epicentres of the pandemic.

“We have further pledged that we shall support the government in the efforts to fight this virus. It is clear that on the issue of a lockdown, we see things differently. It is unfortunate that as an opposition leader, I have no easy access to the President or his ministers,” he stated.

“There is also no round-table which we can float our views for government’s consideration. Our only option is to write open letters to the President in the hope that he can somehow catch wind of it.”

Mumba further indicated that President Lungu noted that the country’s worst days, with coronavirus, were ahead.

“In view of the forecast, we insist that it is not too late to undertake drastic measures and reverse the relaxation of the measures,” Mumba said. “We suggest the following: put the epicentres on complete lockdown until it is safe. Increase daily screening and testing, let us use the GeneXpert testing that the Minister of Health referred to as this is available country wide, provide all our health workers from the cleaners all the way to the hospital managers with enough and complete PPEs. As the old adage goes, a stitch in time saves nine. We have delayed to put in a stitch but still three stitches will save six. We are racing against time.”

He also stated that: “it is critical that the President retakes the ship and gives the nation direction.”

“I remain deeply disheartened at the course the fight against COVID-19 has taken. Mr President, again, please lockdown the epicentres as a matter of urgency. We further demand that both the Nakonde and Chirundu borders be closed,” stated Mumba.