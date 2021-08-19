Lungu risks losing benefits if he stays on as PF president – Tutwa

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu risks losing his terminal benefits and other privileges if he continues being at the helm of the Patriotic Front after leaving the office of Republican Presidency, says former Kabwe-Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube.

In an interview with Daily Revelation Thursday afternoon, Ngulube, who is the Patriotic Front Member of Central Committee said the former ruling Patriotic Front decision-making body will not interfere with the personal decision that outgoing President Lungu might make with regards to stepping aside or stay on at the helm of the party.

Ngulube, who is a lawyer, says legally speaking; the Republican Constitution “provides that a person that has served as Republican President and wants to continue being party president should lose his or her terminal benefits.”

“As far as we are concerned as a party, we cannot interfere with the decision that President Edgar Lungu will be making with regards to either continuing being party president or not. The Republican Constitution provides that a person that has served as Republican President and wants to continue being party president should lose his or her terminal benefits”

Credit: Daily Revelation