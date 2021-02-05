THE 3RD Liberation Movement says the 11th hour political changes and appointments done by President Edgar Lungu of permanent secretaries are a clear signal of his insatiable appetite for consolidating corruption.

Party leader Enock Tonga said rotating the same clique within the same system was one way a corrupt leader would easily conceal and consolidate corruption deals.

“Nothing else, don’t be cheated,” he said. “Not too long from now, this dirty will come to a complete stop, as people’s cosmopolitan movement kicks Lungu out of power. For instance, the firing of Mulalelo Kakulubelwa – PS Health, is no new phenomenon, but a cheat. How does one, in case of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, demonstrate to be fighting corruption when a [former] minister in Ministry of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya – the former boss to the newly fired PS in the same ministry – is shortly after being kicked out of government by the same President who is now making fake changes, is appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Budget Committee? Nonsense, that’s what it is.”

Tonga said the move by President Lungu were meant only to further hoodwink the feeble and weak in the mind when it comes to the fight against corruption.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a liar in all these fake moves. Who doesn’t know that President Lungu is running a deeply-rooted corrupt regime?” he asked. “If you and I had an opportunity to search Lungu’s heart in as far as fighting corruption is concerned, mark my words, we will come out in the form of ashes. We will have been consumed by fire of his dirty and corrupt way of doing politics.”

He said for President Lungu to publicly say that his government, was in a hurry to deliver on its promises to the people of Zambia, was being insensitive to the suffering majority.

Tonga said President Lungu had had six years to prove his stamina in leadership and deliver on his promises, but to no avail.

“Where was he all this long? What a joke. Let him go and sleep, his time is up! On the other hand, these last minute appointments, should send a very strong warning to all the self-centered opposition political parties which I called up to walk with me and liberate the people of Zambia from the shackles of oppression and poverty through the avenue of Bonse Alliance (BA) that the fragmentation within the opposition is not serving any purpose but only to make the majority poor Zambians lose,” said Tonga. “You can clearly see now that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is building on false hopes, hence these last minute changes and appointments.”