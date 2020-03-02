WHY are you scared of male ministers who are found wanting, NDC Southern Province chairperson Annie Tischer has asked President Edgar Lungu.

Commenting on reports that the ACC is investigating health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Tischer, who is former PF Southern Province chairperson, said President Lungu was quick to act against women.

“I am at pains to understand President Edgar Lungu’s fears for his male ministers; he was quick to fire Emerine Kabanshi, but was scared to either suspend or fire Ronald Chitotela and now we have a Dr Chilufya, who is under the watch of ACC but is in office. He (President Lungu) needs to tell us why he is scared of his male ministers,” Tischer said.

She, however, noted that it now proves that Dr Chilufya was being groomed to be President Lungu’s successor.

“Now it confirms that President Lungu is grooming Dr Chilufya as his heir. However, whatever happens, the law is always alive and will take its course. We have a saying that a crime does not rot,” she said.

Tischer, on the other hand, revealed that she had embarked on a recruitment drive to get as many women to join the NDC as possible, especially those that have been victimised by the PF.