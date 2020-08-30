MAINDA SIMATAA WRITES:

LUNGU SELLS OIL COMPANY TO ENGEN 1 YEAR AFTER KAMBWILI EXPOSED IT’S TRUE OWNER – Lun(NGU) (CHA)gwa😂

I have conducted a spot verification check on one of the NguCha filling stations. It’s located in my Kamwala Ward, just opposite Goldcrest Mall, off chilimbulu road as you go from Kabwata to Kamwala South, and I can definitely and confidently confirm the intelligence report I received this morning is on point!

The report indicates that the owner of the filling station named Lu(NGU) (CHA)gwa has sold all the company’s 10 filling stations to Engen of South Africa, but cleverly taken up 51% shares distributed among various appointed directors.

What is strange about this company and the transaction is that NGUCHA is an oil company that came out of nowhere in 2019 and BOOM! ⛽ in less than one year, it already had filling stations all over Lusaka, a fleet of 50 fuel Tankers, oil marketing company (OMC) status, contracts and transport-import licenses, and a posh head-office in woodlands just behind the new Lewanika Mall.

Then BOOM again, Kambwili spilled the beans, NGUCHA sued him last year for damages, for linking it to MASTER Lungu. The case it still ongoing though, and BOOM again, in less than 48 hours, all the NGUCHA filling stations in Lusaka and elsewhere have been rebranded from PF GREEN to ENGEN BLUE😂

Wala ba boss, we know its yours – Zambians will get 100% shares in Engen by August next year!⛽

CDE MAINDA SIMATAA