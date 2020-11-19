By Sikaile C Sikaile

LUNGU SHOULD BE ASHAMED TO PRESIDE OVER A GOVERNMENT OF LIARS!

The PF ANNOINTED under Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a bunch of irredeemable brood of pathological liars toying with the Zambian People’s lives and future. No matter how hard one tries to search for truth or honesty in this Government, it’s an effort in futility.The probability of finding a needle in a haystack is far much higher than finding truth in the PF rank and file.

There is no truth or honest from Edgar right through to the rabid cadres. Their intolerable consistence in lieing, cheating, deception and stealing is annoying and counterproductive.Some Lies have short legs but PF lies have non at all.A simple question was last week put on the floor of Parliament by Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane to her honor the Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina regarding Zambia’s interest remittances which were due. The question was a simple yes and no answer but as always, it had to be whitewashed with lies! She had to vacillate and oscillate like a cranky pendulum.

Her categorical take home answer and announcement to the house and the nation was that Zambia would not default. She said this on the very floor where the Laws are made. Wasn’t that cheating? Doesn’t she qualify to be an Executive liar? This was at the very time the Finance Minister was in a meeting with the lenders. Fair Questions can arise from this response. Was the Vice President not informed about Zambia’s financial position with regard to interest remittances?The strength of her statement would rationally imply two things, if the Lender reject Zambia’s deferment request, then Zambia would fall on plan B and make her interest remittance.

This should have been the sensible ground upon which the Executive could issue such a confident answer to the nation. However, as could be expected, the PF request was rejected purely on technical dissonance. There was no compelling and plausible roadmap to guarantee payment at the proposed time hence the lenders said No!

Madam Inonge Wina despite her age had to play the PF acrobatics to save her face for just a few minutes. She now must go into history as a liar who could cheat the nation on the floor of Parliament.She new that PF Government had failed to reach the Governance and Financial management benchmarks. Zambia is not credit worthy. Zambia has been reduced to a credit risky rank status. We have repeatedly guided and warned the PF Government on this carelessness that will now create a social and Economic Balkanization.

Selfishness, arrogance, corruption and embezzlement has brought us into this dark dungeon.The Patriotic Front government is disrespectful and diabolically cruel to the Zambians. Their arrogance and unrepentant thievery will now be needlessly shouldered by the innocent widows,persons with Disabilities, orphans and vulnerable children. Many people will now needlessly die due to lack of medicines. Many innocent girls will be turned into prostitutes due to PF’s wanton plunder and heartlessness.

Zambia should have been on course to becoming a middle income earning country. But this dream has been shredded by greedy and ineptitude of PF.There is no magic in neighboring Tanzania or the recently civil war torn Rwanda. All these countries have irrefutably demonstrated that Africa has the potential to be an Economic power house. Their leaders have elevated and lived Patriotism in all their actions. Unlike our Zambia, these countries have scored way off beyond their normal expectations due to Political commitment and will. Zambia is endowed with almost inexhaustible mineral wealth all over the bredth and width of the landmass.Zambia can potentially rival South Africa under prudent management within a decade.

Where can Zambia go with these liars? Its unfortunate that we have shamelessly people who have lamentably failed to govern, but are arrogantly elusive to truth and reality. We are now waiting to hear the official position from the Executive since the nation was informed that we would not default.

Can we really trust anything from PF under Edgar Lungu? This Government had just been consistent in nothing but lies. More money in people’s pockets only to stuff their ministers pockets as Lusambo once said ” They steal to live a better life”. Their arrogance and continued rejection of failure is due to their unbridled looting spree.

The fat national reserves have been wiped and they have even sunk their vampire bloody teeth into COVID19 funds as though they insane human beings. They know that their families are covered and will be cushioned during this Economic shock from their hoard. They know that they have stolen enough to survive the hyperinflation they have triggered.

These liars must not be allowed to completely destroy what little remains of our integrity. Zambians let us register in big numbers and fire them all next year.

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

CIC press team