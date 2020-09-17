By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba
In the one speech Lungu mentioned HH 205 times and only mentioned the problems Zambians are facing 1 time.
This is evidence that Lungu Knows that HH is winning next years elections with Landslide.
Lungu has successfully become the self appointed campaign manager of HH and he is doing it with all his strength..
Lungu never mentioned any solution the 18 million Zambians are facing… he is running away from his shadow failures..
Why has HH become his center of his political novel? What is Lungu scared of?
Lungu should be reminded that He will walk alone one day and the 18 million Zambians will be on his neck…
If Lungu was normal he would have spend his last term in Office making peace…
But since he is not normal he wont listen…
RB was a Democrat! He was not obsessively and compulsively preoccupied with opposition and personalities. At least he carried himself as a president should.
If HH is not a Factor, why give him One hour air time? I am worried this Paranoia borders on neuroticism and posses real danger not only to perceived adversaries but to the peace of this country.
HH has taken the Privatization issue to court to clear his name. Is it not reckless and pre-judicial for someone who claims to be a lawyer to allow for due process to run it’s course?
Where is the Rule of Law in all these machinations premeditated evil against a private citizen? If ba Lungu wants cho chose with citizens, let him have his immunity lifted so that we level the playing field. It’s very easy to get drunk with power but always remember that there is life after politics. Make peace so that you find it easy to walk the streets of Zambia freely without the fear of getting slapped! Take heed Prof Lumumba’s timely advice and leave before it’s too late. The Economy is not looking good between now and August 2021. Kwacha and a bad Economy which ECL and PF are not paying attention to will do the talking. The problem is not HH. The problem is ECL’S thoughts. He has made dangerous presumptions about his perceived adversaries such that any mention of name or sight of that person triggers unpleasant Emotions of Anger! To be a good and loving leader, you need to work on Emotional Intelligence!
