By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

In the one speech Lungu mentioned HH 205 times and only mentioned the problems Zambians are facing 1 time.

This is evidence that Lungu Knows that HH is winning next years elections with Landslide.

Lungu has successfully become the self appointed campaign manager of HH and he is doing it with all his strength..

Lungu never mentioned any solution the 18 million Zambians are facing… he is running away from his shadow failures..

Why has HH become his center of his political novel? What is Lungu scared of?

Lungu should be reminded that He will walk alone one day and the 18 million Zambians will be on his neck…

If Lungu was normal he would have spend his last term in Office making peace…

But since he is not normal he wont listen…