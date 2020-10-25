START reconciling with the incoming government of Hakainde Hichilema, Dundumwezi UPND member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe advises President Edgar Lungu and the PF leadership.

In an interview, Sing’ombe said the PF has misplaced its priorities by purchasing armoured police trucks instead of ambulances or investing in agriculture.

“What is happening in our country is so bad. You don’t need to put on specs to see because we have a regime that did talk about what it was unable to to plan in terms of a vision. Now we have business houses closing down, not because of climate change or COVID-19…in agriculture and livestock there is nothing going on. In Southern Province, our farmers only managed to collect three bags from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) which has not been reviewed,” he said. “Livestock in the province has been hit by foot and mouth [disease] and we have not seen the presence of the government to assist farmers. On governance the country is under a lot of intimidation. We have seen the arrest of our deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka, we saw the arrest of Lusaka Province UPND chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta for about a year, Trevor Mwinde all for the same offence (aggravated robbery). However, the people of Zambia should not worry much because help is under way. My message to PF is not different from that of HH [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema], that vengeance is not his but God’s. But I think they (President Lungu and PF) need to start reconciling with the incoming UPND government under Hakainde Hichilema.”

And Sing’ombe, who is also Southern Province UPND vice chairperson, said the PF could have bought cheaper ambulances unlike those controversially bought at a cost of US $286,000 instead of armoured police vehicles or a presidential jet.

He said the government built 15 dip tanks in his area which cattle farmers have abandoned.

“They are not well built because even a Land Cruiser can be driven through,” Sing’ombe said. “Look at the languishing teachers and nurses; while they [PF] went on to purchase armoured vehicles and a jet for one person’s prestige! What I can say is that everything has its end and let them (PF) start by ensuring that they change their attitude towards Zambians and HH.”

Sing’ombe also indicated that the PF government was mismanaging COVID-19 in that test results in Southern Province are taking 20 days to be known instead of three.