PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 does not give him authority to stay in power forever, but intends to cure the lacunas existing in the current national document.

The Head of State said this yesterday (Friday) when he met traditional leaders in Livingstone as part of his two days working tour in Southern Province that concludes on Saturday.

President Lungu said the bill wants to correct among other issues the resolution of succession disputes that have characterized chiefdoms, some of which have led to death.

He said anyone can claim to be chief with the current constitution because it does not give clear guidelines on the resolution of chiefdom disputes, including land boundaries.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on traditional leaders to compel their Members of Parliament to engage government on their behalf.

President Lungu said members of parliarment walking out of parliament and refusing to engage government is disadvantaging their electorates from benefiting from the national cake.

Credit: Byta FM