PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has informed the outgoing ruling PF that he is not continuing as leader of the party, with some indicating that attention is turning over to Given Lubinda to take over.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that President Lungu indicated during the central committee meeting that he will not stay on as president of the party, following his defeat to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

“He indicated that he is not continuing. He even wanted to handover there and then but we asked him to stay on and see us through the transition. From the caucuses we had as members of the MCC, there was indication by some that we go with Given Lubinda,” sources said.

On the discussion involving party secretary general Davies Mwila who has been blamed for the defeat on what some have asserted as ‘dullness’ and selling positions to the highest bidder, sources said there was a general feeling that he would not be able to stay on in the position going forward, but he was staying on for now.

“What we have refused is to make instant decisions. That’s why various committees have been set up, including the postmortem committee to be led by Jean Kapata, orientation committee by Lubinda and the petitions committee by Brian Mundubile,” sources said. “We are having further discussions as members of central committee thi… continue reading https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-says-hes-not-continuing-as-pf-president-as-attention-turns-to-lubinda

