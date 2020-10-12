CHANDA Mfula says the Patriotic Front is not making news because of concern for the welfare of the citizens whose lives have become miserable but due to the imprudent and disastrous leadership President Edgar Lungu has been providing.

Mfula says the Patriotic Front has lost its morality.

He said the PF was making news because members were battling one another for leadership regardless of the joblessness, poverty and general economic degeneration President Lungu has caused.

“They are all interested in positioning themselves to serve a President who is driving the population to their early grave because of a lack of basic healthcare facilities and medicines, and because of widespread food insecurity,” Mfula said.

The former PF media director lamented that the ruling party cared more about serving a President who remains the biggest stumbling block to the country’s development.

“This is the single most important piece of evidence that the PF under Edgar Lungu has not only lost its legitimacy to rule based on its poor performance, but also that between the departure of Michael Sata and today under Lungu, PF has lost its morality,” he said.

Mfula, a doctorate student in Media Studies, Journalism and Democracy at the University of Sussex, said one could not have a ruling party that was responsible for such serious economic malaise inconveniencing citizens further with its highly frivolous internal cacophony over positions.

“It’s never been clearer than it now is that Zambia does not only need urgent change. Zambia needs a revolution,” said Mfula. “The politics of jostling for positions within a decadent and corrupt ruling group is part of the rot we should be getting rid of. Edgar is not an agent of change but a merchant of maladministration.”