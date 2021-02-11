THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) says the political landscape has completely been altered since the coming to power of the Patriotic Front government, especially under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

“This President thrives on chaos and it is therefore not in his interest to see any kind of unity anywhere, including in his own political party. The President needs to demonstrate and live up to this value by holding accountable those in his own party and government who have openly and publicly uttered divisive tribal sentiments and have not been reprimanded in the slightest,” CiSCA chairperson Judith Mulenga said in a statement on President Edgar Lungu’s address tomorrow on national values and principles.

“Sadly, we know that the President will proceed to mockingly talk about national unity in his address disregarding all this. The President and his leaders may have forgotten, but Zambians have not.”

Mulenga said the address was not a political rally, but a constitutionally defined process that must be given all the seriousness it deserves.

She said as President Lungu prepares to address the National Assembly on National Values and Principles in line with Articles 8 and 9 (2) of the Constitution, CiSCA demands that he sincerely addresses the many deviations from national values and principles under his leadership.

Mulenga said CiSCA notes that past addresses on this had been hollow and full of rhetoric and appear not to be taken seriously by the Head of State.

“CiSCA hopes that this address will be taken seriously, being the last address by the Head of State under his constitutional final term of office,” she said.

Mulenga reminded President Lungu of some of the deviations that were hoped he will sincerely reflect on and address tomorrow.

She said the national values talk about morality and ethics, but what had been witnessed over the last one year and prior renders the provisions of Article 8(a) of the Constitution null and void.

“One of the biggest indicators for the country were the numerous corruption scandals that the country has witnessed – corruption so brazen that perpetrators now do not even make any effort to mask it; corruption so brutal that citizens lives put at risk as witnessed in the procurement of expired drugs, defective condoms and surgical gloves; corruption so heartless that citizens’ hard-earned pensions are routed and looted in questionable investments from our national pensions authority,” she said.

Mulenga said President Lungu had dismissed allegations of corruption and challenged citizens to provide evidence of corruption.

“This is immoral, and the President owes the citizens of this country, whose lives have been put at risk, a public and personal apology. Morally, this is the least that is expected of him. There is sufficient evidence through various government reports such as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report and Auditor General’s report that highlight high levels of corruption including exposes by media houses that have led to public outcry,” she said. “If there is one scandal that the President must address immediately given that we are in the middle of a global health pandemic, it is that of drugs procurement. The President must, as a matter of urgency, direct that there be an inquiry in the procurement of drugs in the country, given the many recalls of drugs and must direct that all those culpable are brought to book and that there should be no sacrificial lambs and no sacred cows in the process. This is the right thing to do and has been expected of the President from day one.”

On national unity, Mulenga said President Lungu himself had over the years proven to be such a divisive figure.

“Never in the history of our country have we seen such high levels of polarisation across political, regional and even religious divides. The President has on a number of occasions talked about tribe, voting patterns and development all in the same breath and even suggesting that development cannot be taken to areas that are opposition strongholds,” she said. “This is what has raised the stakes in our democracy and this is what has led to disunity. The political landscape has completely been altered since the coming to power of the Patriotic Front government, especially under the leadership of President Lungu. This President thrives on chaos and it is therefore not in his interest to see any kind of unity anywhere, including in his own political party.”

Mulenga said sadly, President Lungu would proceed to mockingly talk about national unity in his address disregarding all this.

“We wish to remind the President of a very wise but profound saying from the East that ‘mulya nyemba aibala, mutaya makoko saibala’, which means the one who eats groundnuts (in this case national funds) forgets, but those used to throw the trash won’t forget,” she said. “The President must use this address to redeem himself and his political party by announcing and taking decisive measures to deal with all those that have been advancing the tribal/regional agenda and those known to be withholding development to some areas on the basis of tribe or political affiliation.”

She said President Lungu must use the address to also reflect on the progress that the country had made in democracy that was once seen as maturing but was now a fledgling democracy under his leadership.

“Our brand of democracy may not have been perfect, but it was bearable – levels of political tolerance were higher than now. The public order Act, though used by many successive governments as a tool of oppression, has been highly abused by the current government as an instrument not only for restricting freedoms and violating rights of citizens, but also to murder citizens,” Mulenga said.

She said the barbarism witnessed under the current regime was unlike any other in the history of the nation.

Mulenga said President Lungu had nurtured and allowed a kind of sycophancy only seen in some of the world’s worst dictatorships where loss of life became the order of the day and acceptable.

“We have professional cadres willing to sell their souls for a few pieces of silver. Citizens do not just morph into savages, they have been groomed and coerced with money, contracts and other ‘freebies’ thrown their way by those in power,” she said. “Our democracy has been reduced to holding of elections and so we use this yardstick to measure the country’s performance on democracy. With elections around the corner in August 2021, we can already see how democracy has faltered – questionable process of voter registration, the ruling party campaigning without any hindrance but will not allow opposition political parties to do the same, and so forth.”

Mulenga urged President Lungu to ensure that there was a level playing field for all political actors ahead of the August polls.

“If he is unconstitutionally re-elected, he must be so re-elected by willing citizens, without fear or favour. We know this means nothing to those who would want to cling to power at any cost but we nonetheless point this out for posterity. This is democracy,” she said. “We have noted that the address on national values and principles is so detached from the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens and is often a textbook script to fulfil a mandatory obligation. We would like to remind the President and his speech writers that there is a reason why we the citizens of this country wanted to see these values in our Constitution. We must as a country to live by these values and operate under these principles. We find it strange that the President and his party advanced the very retrogressive Bill 10 which grossly tried to undermine the issues of representation, human dignity, equity and social justice which are part of the national values.”

Mulenga said President Lungu must address the issue of widening inequality in view of the crumbling economy.

She said President Lungu must provide a clear direction of how he and his government intend to get Zambians out of the economic malaise they find themselves in as a country that has led to inequality.

“The usual lamentations of ‘it’s global, it’s COVID-19, it’s climate change’ – we have heard and yes, we know, but what is the Zambian solution to these challenges? This is a fair ask of him given that he has indicated openly that he is unconstitutionally seeking re-election and has maintained he is eligible to stand. He is seeking re-election to do what? To address inequality?” she asked. “We are living in difficult and unpredictable times that call for sincere and genuine leadership in addressing issues that are critical to the well-being of citizens and an honest introspection on our national values, a commitment to address these challenges, is the only hope that the citizens of this country have and desire.”

Mulenga said Zambians had always been a country of great potential but sadly that was all that had ever been and destined to be if those in leadership pay only lip service to these values.

“The moral fabric of our nation is now beyond mutilation and now requires bold leadership to restore it. We can only hope that President Lungu, in the last few remaining months of his presidency, will attempt to restore our values and uphold our principles for the benefit of us all,” said Mulenga. “The address on National Values and Principles is not a political rally, but it is a constitutionally defined process that must be given all the seriousness it deserves.”