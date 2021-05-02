LUNGU TO RUSH BACK TO EP, POLITICAL CLIMATE NOT AS FAVOURABLE FOR HIM

President Edgar Lungu is expected to rush back to Eastern Province after intelligence reports have indicated that the political climate there may not be as favourable for him and the ruling party, as initially thought.

Impeccable sources in the government administration and PF leadership have told Daily Revelation, that the intelligence reports the Head of State has received from the province he hails from, were not as favourable for him, in an area that was long considered as a safe bet for the ruling party.

“He’s going back to Eastern Province soonest. The intelligence report has it that Eastern Province is tilting towards his opponent Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND. As you may be aware Eastern Province is a predominantly farming area, and most of the people are not happy with how the sector has been handled,” the sources said.

“Secondly the political activities of people like Colonel Panji Kaunda and George Zulu among others have not helped the President’s cause. For instance if you went to Sinda, in Katete right now the people there are very upset with the mischievous activities of the President’s daughter, Tasila where for a long time they were denied access to the forest wherein lies a clinic and water, because she illegally fenced the forest, which was only taken down after Panji reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the media reports highlighting the same.”

The sources continued.

"In Chipata for instance…