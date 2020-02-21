TODAY, we are faced with difficult times in our spirituality as a nation, says President Edgar Lungu. He is cautioning Zambians against falling prey to false prophets.

Recently, following suspected ritual attacks and gassing incidents in Chingola and the arrest of Bishop Joseph Kazhila for commenting on the same, Nigerian prophet Seer 1 disclosed that he gave PF ministers and members of parliament spiritual power called ‘Do as I say’ to win elections and control things. He also demanded back his ‘power’ saying they were abusing it to harass people.

But during the Patron’s membership renewal exercise of the Bible Society of Zambia yesterday, President Lungu said God’s Word was an anchor for every season, which was the nation’s comfort.

“I wish to reaffirm that Zambia is a Christian nation and will continue to be so for many years to come for as long as it is the wish of the Zambian people,” he said and urged the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to continue working towards shaping the moral and spiritual lives of Zambians.

President Lungu appealed to Zambians not to fall prey to false prophets who perpetrate wrong teachings. He urged them to be vigilant by reading the word of God to know the truth. He said a number of Zambians have fallen prey to fake prophets and pastors because of their lack of knowledge of the word of God and their desperation for miracles.

“The word of God in 1 John Chapter 4 verse 1 clearly warns us that; ‘Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits, whether they are of God; because many false prophets have gone out into the world’,” President Lungu said.

“I call on citizens to read the bible and confirm whatever is preached to them with the bible. Let us not accept everything that is passed on to us. The bible gives us a very good example of Christians in Berea who were wise because they checked every manner of teaching against what the bible said. This is according to Acts 17 verse 11 ‘These were more fair-minded than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness, and searched the scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so’.”

President Lungu said it was gratifying that the Bible Society of Zambia had declared 2020 “The year of the Bible”.

He said this was a call to citizens, who are Christian, to make the bible the centre of their Christian life and belief.

“Further, the bible implores us in Joshua chapter 1 verse 8, to meditate on the word of God all the time; ‘This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success’,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said there was no doubt that the bible was very important to Christians’ lives because it transmits God’s mind to them.

“We may be diverse, belonging to different denominations, but the bible is a central text and guide to all of us who are called Christians,” he said.

“The bible teaches us about the mercy and love of God and how we ought to love one another and to forgive one another despite our differences. It calls us to tolerate one another irrespective of our divergent opinions. The bible also teaches us about justice, to do the right thing for everyone in society irrespective of their social standing. It tells us about taking care of those who are vulnerable and underprivileged. That no matter how little we may have, we are called to share.”

President Lungu said the bible also teaches about settling matters amicably.

“That not every matter is for the courts but to sit down as brothers and sisters and resolve issues of difference. I note that the same bible calls us to care for the environment by being good stewards of the earth. We are told to care for the land on which we live,” he said.

President Lungu noted that the Bible Society of Zambia last year distributed close to 65,000 bibles in the country.

He also noted that the society had created 500 listening groups comprising people with no access to the bible or those who might have literacy challenges.

He encouraged the society to expand its presence on community radios across the country so as to reach many people.

“My prayer as President and patron of the Bible Society of Zambia is that the number of bibles goes up significantly so that every Zambian can have access to God’s word in a language and form relevant to them,” said President Lungu.

“Let us continue with our good works, the mercies of the lord shall always triumph upon our nation and no evil shall ever subvert our Christian nation.”