LUNGU WAKES UP FROM SLUMBER – Banda Sakanya.

Zambians should not be vexed at his revelation that it is time he takes control as man in charge.

Lungu went to slumber just after he confessed that he had no vision for this country and we should not blame him for that because he openly told us that he was not ready worth to be a leader for this country, but we forced him to be a leader by voting for him..

IT IS TIME I TAKE CONTROL AS MAN IN CHARGE – Lungu

The country has seen unprecedented poor leadership under his rein leading to the country’s economy being in ICU state.

The country has seen the worst form of corruption, thieving, violence, and looting which has remained unchecked to this time because he didn’t take control as man in charge..

His statement to assure Zambians that he is now in control has only exposed his inept leadership and it is too late for him to realise that.

His statement is simply sympathy buying as we draw closer to 2021 general elections.