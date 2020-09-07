THE Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has launched party campaigns and mobilisation ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Lusambo, who donated K70,000 cash to marketeers at Roan market and K50,000 to those at Mpatamato market, called for marketing the good that President Lungu has done.

Lusambo, who is Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi member of parliament, said President Lungu was headed for an early morning victory.

Addressing party officials from the mobilisation committee, Lusambo said no confusion would be allowed between his committee and the party structures.

“My coming here is to start the mobilisation of the party. What we have come to do is to unveil the district mobilisation team for Luanshya district. We are not here to get positions from those in structures, because we know they can’t be in everything in the area. We need to work together. The bigger picture is for Edgar Lungu back to State House. Our campaign is on issues. Edgar Lungu has done things that have never been seen in Zambia,” Lusambo said. “Edgar Lungu today walks with his head high because he has done what others failed to do. If you come to Lusaka, you can even get lost. Edgar Lungu wants to see that all Zambians change their lifestyle. Edgar Lungu will not come here to give you money, but will ensure that there is more money in people’s pockets. The government of Edgar Lungu is to create an environment that will prosper the people. So we don’t have enough time to keep talking. We need to get down to the people from ward to ward. This is the time that we have.”

He said the mobilisation committee would not interfere with party structures.

“This committee is not for causing confusion. We are all PF, so we need to just work together. So just know that 2021, it’s Edgar Lungu, and the opposition will know. Luanshya should be a no-go area for opposition. Let us mobilise those that are not PF. Let us market the good that President Lungu has done,” he said.

Later, Lusambo toured Mpatamato market in Luanshya where he donated K50,000 to the marketeers, before making another cash donation of K70, 000 to Roan market.