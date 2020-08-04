LUNGU WANTS CITIZENS TO DIE IN ORDER TO RECEIVE FUNDING SIKAILE SIKAILE

Jam tech tv reports

The corrupt and thieving government of Lungu are desperately pushing for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases so that they use it to beg for money.

However, Lungu and his minions in PF should know that it is criminal for them to continue hiding under COVID-19 restrictions to disadvantage the opposition exercising their democratic rights.

Few days ago, the UPND through Mazabuka Central MP. Garry Nkombo, asked health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, as to why UPND was being discriminated by being arrested by the police whenever they wanted to hold their intra-party elections on the pretence that the police under Kampyongo were enforcing covid-19 guidelines.

Not long ago, Lungu’s number one Bownman Lusambo, went round the city of Lusaka beating citizens claiming to be enforcing the same covid restrictions.

In his submission before the speaker, Nkombo, cited various occasions involving the PF government seen violating the stipulated guidelines against the fight for covid-19.

It’s on record that Lungu in his usual cruel, arrogant and dictatorial intoxicated reasoning, he has been holding political rallies and funding induced by elections which has resulted in the violations of COVID guidelines.

In Chitalu Chilufya’s response, to Nkombo, through the speaker, he (Chitalu), argued that the PF governments interest was to make sure that rules and regulations for the fight against the spread of covid-19 are followed by every one through acting responsibly.

Shockingly, yesterday the entire PF government and their cadres held a huge public gathering without observing social distancing during the commissioning of a simple incomplete fly over bridge in Makeni.

All PF aligned media houses quoted the act as triumphant entry into the venue during the commissioning of the Decongestion of Lusaka Roads in Makeni today by President Edgar Lungu.

My question to Chitalu Chilufya, is that, the acting responsibly you talked about in parliament, is it the same your boss Lungu showed in Makeni?

Looking at this behaviour by Lungu, it is very clear now that Edgar Lungu is happy seeing citizens dying out of COVID-19 related cases. Lungu together with his government they are now supplier of covid-19. They want us to die so that they use it as an excuse to go and beg for donor aid and later steal the same money.

Let all donors ask Lungu and PF government whether they are acting responsibly. It is just last week when the PF government tasked Chitalu Chilufya to go and beg for money for COVID-19.

In a space of three weeks, PF government reported on ZNBC, that they had channelled COVID-19 funds to road constitution projects.

With this criminal behaviour by PF thieves, I don’t think there is any nation or financial institution that will give or lend the corrupt PF government money.

This is a same government under the ministry of health being headed by Chitalu Chilufya as minister which paid $17 million dollars to a ghost company to supply drugs to Zambia.

PF are criminals who has no shame anymore, and Lungu’s behaviour risks so many lives during the second wave of covid-19. Because citizens are now doubting whether we truly have covid in Zambia or not.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human rights activist