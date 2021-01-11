Lungu warns ministers against usurping powers of technocrats

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned Ministers against usurping the powers of technocrats in the running of Government affairs.

President Lungu says such actions are likely to create problems for the people involved and bring Government into disrepute.

The Head of State said this when he swore in newly appointed Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakachinda at State House in Lusaka today.

President Lungu has advised Nakachinda not to engage in actions that might bring Government into disrepute.

He has also congratulated Mr. Nakachinda on his appointment as Cabinet Minister and that his appointment comes at a critical time when Zambians are facing challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and floods.

President Lungu however notes that the country has not yet learnt how to harness rainfall at both domestic and industrial level for use throughout the year.

He has urged the newly appointed Minister to take interest in water harvesting technologies and techniques.

President Lungu has advised

Nakachinda to work with his predecessor and look at priority areas such as the Kafulafuta dam in the Copperbelt Province and others to ensure they are completed in good time.

And speaking to journalists after the swearing in ceremony, Nakachinda thanked President Lungu for the appointment.

He said he will implement programmes being undertaken in the Ministry of Water Development to actualize President Lungu’s vision in that sector.

Credit: ZNBC