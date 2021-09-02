By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

EDGAR Lungu was betrayed by people who surrounded him, says Livingstone district PF chairperson Elias Mwila.

And Mwila says President Hakainde Hichilema should not allow his inner circle to blind him over his promise to unite the nation.

He has advised the UPND-Alliance government not to accept what he termed “political prostitutes who are just after short time political pleasures”.

In an interview, Mwila said he admires the former president.

“He is a wise man and what he decided to do (retire from politics) is the right decision not for the PF but the entire nation because integrity is very important in life. However, we will always run to him for advice and wisdom,” he said. “That man (Edgar Lungu) always makes me cry when I see him on TV after he lost the elections. But I can tell you that the people who surrounded him betrayed him. I won’t retract my statement. He was betrayed by people who surrounded him. But let him rest.”

Asked who was the PF preference for party president, Mwila said the district executive committee on Monday met with ward and constituency leaders to plot the way forward.

He said a report was yet to be sent to the province.

“So I can’t avail what we discussed to you until after we have sent a report to the province,” Mwila said.

On President Hichilema, Mwila said tribalism would not end and that the One Zambia One Nation motto would not be actualised if the Head of State gets blinded by his inner circle.

“I like what he wants to do especially with the cabinet but let him ensure that he does not get blinded by his inner circle,” he said.

Mwila advised PF members to stand firm as an opposition that will provide credible checks and balances.

He said even being in the opposition is part of governance stressing that the PF should not be compared to UNIP or MMD because it has a chance of bouncing back into power.

“It is not cast in the books of Heaven that we can’t bounce back. Let PF members not behave like prostitutes. I agree with people who are against UPND accepting PF members. We don’t want recycled leaders or leaders who behave like prostitutes – who jump to where they see honey. We don’t want political prostitutes who just ask for short time sex,” he said.

Mwila said it was better to accept that the PF lost the elections as it was God’s will.

“I have accepted what happened,” said Mwila.