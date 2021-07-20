Lungu will win even without bar owners – Kamba

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Lusaka provincial chairperson Kennedy Kamba has dared the bars and night club owners association of Zambia for saying they will vote for President Edgar Lungu during the august 12 general election.

Recently the bars and night club owners association of Zambia said they resolved not to vote for President Edgar Lungu and the patriotic front for keeping the bars and night clubs under strict operations despite their contribution to Zambia’s economic development.

But Kamba says that with or without the votes from the association, President Edgar Lungu has garnered enough support to guarantee him victory in the forth coming general election.

Kamba says the duty of the patriotic front government is to safeguard the lives of Zambians from the pandemic and any opposition to the set guidelines by stakeholders is regrettable.

Meanwhile, patriotic front Kafue constituency parliamentary candidate Joseph Kamana has dispelled assertions that the recapitalization of the nitrogen chemicals of Zambia is a political gimmick aimed at persuading the electorate in the area to vote for the ruling party.

Recently, government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) injected K684 million kwacha into the company.

Credit: Radio Phoenix