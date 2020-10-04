LUNGU WILL WIN IN 2021 BECAUSE THERE IS NO RIGGING – KABIMBA

By George Lemba

PF incoming Secretary General Wynter Kabimba has said that it is not true that rigging of elections exists.

Kabimba a knonw political failure who even his own father refused to vote for as Rainbow Party leader say in 2011, PF won without rigging.

He says it is not true that election rigging exists.

During MMD days, Kabimba was all over crying that war would start if PF lost to Rupiah BANDA’S MMD.