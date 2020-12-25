PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will not allow anybody to usurp the country’s criminal justice as long as he remains in power.
The President’s comment come in the wake of the death of National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda who were shot dead as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared for questioning at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday.
In a statement shared on his Facebook, President Lungu said the duo were killed by an unknown assailant or assailants.
“I am grieving with the families of these victims. my sincere condolences to the families,” President Lungu stated.
President Lungu said he had instructed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to conduct a speedy investigation into the killings and submit a report by next Monday.
He said the death of the duo would have been avoided observing that it seemed “we have cast aside our values as a country because we now believe politics or politicking must be our daily bread.”
“We now believe it pays to spend time at police stations and courts, as cheerleaders of politicians, even over cases that we know little or nothing about,” the President stated.
“Even after being cautioned against going to the police station in this particular case, citizens, many in sponsored transport, traversed there,” he added.
“In short, we have become pawns in other people’s games”.
President Lungu said an individual, in his person, was called by the police to answer charges, and yet “we saw multitudes of uninvited citizens thronging the police station.”
He said a situation was created for mayhem and ended up wth lives lost.
President Lungu said no one including him was above the law.
“And as long as I am President, I will not allow anybody to usurp criminal justice,” warned President Lungu.
HOGWASH ! What are you talking about? Your foolish cadres escorted Chitalu Sampa and forced themselves into the court rooms. Your armed cadres not only stormed the central police station but robbed and beat up the police on duty.
Tell the nation why the police shot on people who were just offering solidarity.
You were supposed to be offering good tidings message to the message instead of vommitting such hogwash.
SATANYOKO
IS IT A CRIME SEE OFF YOUR BELOVED ONE TO POLICE WHEN GIVEN A CALL OUT? WHICH POLICE OFFICER WAS ATTACKED BY THE MOB SO AS POLICE TO RETARIATE? THIS IS PURE PLAN AND ARRANGEMENT ON WHICH YOU PLANNED TO ASSASNET HH.
BA LUNGU YOU ARE THE COMMANDER IN CHIEF FOR ALL ARMED FORCES WHO GIVES INTRUCTIONS AND UNDER YOUR LEADERSHIP INNOCENT CITIZENS HAVE DIED UNDER PF CRIMINALS AND POLICE THAN ANY OTHER SEATING PRESIDENTS OF ZAMBIA.
What a strange statement!
So he is saying it’s Nsama Nsama’s fault that he died?
What an insult to the injured families!
How is it that When PF cadres escort Chitalu Chilufya and other PF leaders it’s not a problem but it becomes a problem when it’s opposition supporters?
Ba Lungi, the dictatorship you are itching to establish won’t work. Zambia is a Republic (Government of the Republic of Zambia – GRZ) where The Rule of law must be respected! Our Constitution Guarantees all citizens equal rights and freedoms!
Citizens have the freedom of Assembly. They have the right and freedom to demonstrate! Citizens have the rights and freedom of expression. Citizens have the right and freedom to openly show solidarity with anyone whose rights are being abused! Your evil schemes against HH are too naked for anyone to see! Your open threats on the Safety and life of HH cannot go unchallenged!
Please tell us if you have overthrown the Constitution and Rule of Law so that we know where we are as a country! As the situation stands, we see treason in PF where People’s power and the Constitution have been taken away. Stop beating about the bush. Are you not the one who was asking Zambians to become a dictator as if Zambia is your mother’s backyard?
As Archbishop Mpundu stated, Zambia is a Dictatorship where our safety is not guaranteed!
What we refuse as citizens is Destruction of the Rights and Freedoms our fallen freedom fighters fought for and paid with their blood! Our Freedom fighters fought to guarantee every citizen, including HH, the right to seek public office! It’s not you to tell us who should not appear on the ballot! Humble yourself and change course now before it’s too late! You have just campaigned for HH and UPND! They have more sympathizers now and anything stupid PF does now will have serious consequences!
The guilty! Your time is nearing!! We will see, you might change jobs soon to prisoner in 2021-2022
A failed lawyer and now failed and corrupt president when caught pants down will always try to find an excuse. So Mr President if they were not invited then are you telling the nation that they deserve to be executed?
It’s for all zambian to see that the killing was no accident but instructions from lungu to show the world, the country and mostly the opposition that you do as I say
If its lungus all supporters are wellcome that way I can show everybody that I still enjoy lots of support to go for illegal third term, but for the opposition it’s not allowed to be seen supported, cause that ll put doubt in poeples heads of who is most liked presidential candidate for august 2021 election. Free speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of movement is only allowed to my supporters and supporters of PF and not anyone and more less for the opposition, I cant allow the opposition usurp popularity in the country I want to rule indefinitely. Its foolish of lungu to insinuate that poeple shouldnt have escorted their leader to police, it’s a cultural from relation level, cooperate level and even national level poeple to escort each other in solidarity to police stations for questioning especially if the charges are politically motivated, if those supporters went into the question room to disturb then the action would have been justified as usurping criminal justice but to follow them on the road walking to police it’s a shame on you lungu. Its show that you dont deserve the top job. Your chawama is the best place for you.
YOU CAN NOT BLAME HH WHEN ALL POWERS ARE UNDER YOUR HANDS. MWANAWASA JUST USED A WORD AND ALL CAME TO HALD. WE NEED A PEACEFUL COUNTRY THAN WE HAVE IT TODAY.
What rubbish!!And this is the problem. The President of Zambia does not accept that Zambian citizens have freedoms of assembly and movement. He does not know also that they have freedom of association and the right to support political leaders of their choice and to offer solidarity. He thinks Zambians should seek permission from him or from Kampyongo and Kanganja. He has turned Zambia Police into a PF militia that now exists mainly to suppress UPND and to continually harass HH. The police are encourage and given incentives to brutalise opposition leaders and supporters. Zambians know who is responsible for the murder of the two citizens and soon Lungu and Kampyongo will learn to respect Zambians.
This happens when citizens vote for a criminal as president of the nation. Presidency in Zambia has been reduced to the level of hooligans’ behavior. ECL doesn’t use his brains to think but his emotions.
On several occasions many PF cadres like Antonio Mwanza, Sunday Chanda, Chilufya Tayali, and Borman Lusambo have issued serious political threats to Mr. Hikainde Hichilema that “this time when Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is arrested, he would die in prison”. What are those evil statements meant to ordinally Police Officers and majority PF cadres, are they not meant to instruct Zambia Police to harm Mr. Hichilema and any other support of UPND? This is why the Zambia Police is shamelessly brutalizing and inflicting pain and harm on innocent defenselessly citizens because they have full political support from PF authorities?
Also, what does it mean to the Zambia Police Service and other government security wings when they hear the president of Zambia issuing threats and hate speech to his political opponents? It simply means the Head of State is instructing government security agencies to do harm to his political opponents. There is total collapse in the Rule of Law and the Judiciary (Courts of Law) and law enforcement agencies have become too partisan and act on partisan instructions to undermine the Rule of Law. The Zambia Police Service is just another security arm of the PF party. In addition, under the poor leadership of Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja the Zambia Police cannot execute its duties independently or professionally.
On the other hand, the Constitution of Zambia and tenets of democracy have completely broken-down. While the Separation of Powers and Civil Service is also highly politicized and biased towards favoring the PF party. The records of inciting police cruelty by PF politicians are intact and cases of violations against human rights by the police and PF politicians are in public domain. The people power will one day ensure that all the persons who have committed atrocities will be handled over to ICC and other relevant authorities for prosecution to answer charges of human rights violations and killings of innocent people. The Zambia Police and its officers are too excited and behave as those they are going to war to face a powerful enemy, yet they face weak and defenseless citizens demonstrating peacefully. Shame upon you Zambia Police, the innocent blood you are shedding will haunt you for the rest of your lifetime. Remember God is watching you and no iniquity can be hidden before God Almighty.