PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will not allow anybody to usurp the country’s criminal justice as long as he remains in power.

The President’s comment come in the wake of the death of National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda who were shot dead as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared for questioning at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday.

In a statement shared on his Facebook, President Lungu said the duo were killed by an unknown assailant or assailants.

“I am grieving with the families of these victims. my sincere condolences to the families,” President Lungu stated.

President Lungu said he had instructed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to conduct a speedy investigation into the killings and submit a report by next Monday.

He said the death of the duo would have been avoided observing that it seemed “we have cast aside our values as a country because we now believe politics or politicking must be our daily bread.”

“We now believe it pays to spend time at police stations and courts, as cheerleaders of politicians, even over cases that we know little or nothing about,” the President stated.

“Even after being cautioned against going to the police station in this particular case, citizens, many in sponsored transport, traversed there,” he added.

“In short, we have become pawns in other people’s games”.

President Lungu said an individual, in his person, was called by the police to answer charges, and yet “we saw multitudes of uninvited citizens thronging the police station.”

He said a situation was created for mayhem and ended up wth lives lost.

President Lungu said no one including him was above the law.

“And as long as I am President, I will not allow anybody to usurp criminal justice,” warned President Lungu.

