By Reporter

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Hon. Mainda Simataa has warned that President Lungu won’t be defeated through elections alone, because he’s a dictator who’s lost all respect for democracy and the people’s right to choose leaders in a free and fair election.

“We need to be very careful with this upcoming Zambian version of Yoweri Museveni in State House, this despot who openly confessed to the whole nation yesterday via the SONA (State of the Nation Address) what he’s been planning and telling us all along, that even if we vote him out using the ballot, he’s not going out – what did he mean by saying his government will continue to ensure law and order prevails before, during and AFTER the elections?”

“We need to think outside the ballot box. Who’s assured Lungu that he’s going to be President after August 12? Because as far as Zambians are concerned, the next 10 years after elections belongs to HH. After August, Lungu and his partners in crime will be in Geneva Switzerland facing criminal charges at the International Criminal Court, paying for all the people like Vespers, Mapenzi, Nsama, Joseph and many others they’ve killed in cold blood since 2015,” said Simataa.

“History, and the recent events in Zimbabwe, Sudan, Malawi and Uganda teaches us that no dictator was ever removed from power through the ballot, dictators never give up power on their on accord, they have to be pressurized to relinquish power by an indomitable movement of all the people out on the streets chanting, “Lungu must Go”.

Simataa also pleaded to all Zambians that vote protection; and the civic duty of rising up and rejecting Lungu’s dictatorship on election day was for everyone, not just UPND.

“Please mwe bena Zambia, if you leave everything to us as UPND members to protect the vote and protest for you while you go home and sleep after voting, you will wake up the following day and find that all of us have either been shot dead or arrested. As a party we can easily be crushed by state police, but a whole people united can never be defeated because no police officer or soldier will open fire on a crowd when they know their sons, daughters, wives and girlfriends are in that same crowd”.