AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL SAYS LUNGU WOULD RATHER START A CIVIL WAR THAN HAND OVER POWER TO HH

The President has also indicated in private conversations that he might consider not seeking re-election if he is guaranteed immunity from prosecution, gets a decisive say on his choice of successor, and the leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, is kept out of State House, we understand. The Boss says he would rather risk a civil war than let Hichilema gain state power because he fears he would send him to prison,’ one of Lungu’s close associates told Africa Confidential.



Lungu is not convinced that the pro-Ng’andu (Finance minister) faction will honour its pledge to protect him from prosecution should he leave office, but he has much greater confidence that defence minister Davies Chama would do so.

The President has in the recent past shown a growing appetite to deploy the army to quell public incidents of unrest, including those that could have been easily handled by the police. Security sources say that this could be a dress rehearsal for a possible unfavourable result from the 2021 election. The government has recently procured substantial quantities of crowd-control equipment.

AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL