By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

Chiluba took us to the IMF in the 1990s. We learnt our lesson. We needed fiscal discipline. We suffered a lot. And then under Mwanawasa we got much of our debt cancelled.

Levy built on Chiluba’s legacy: less borrowing, clearing old debt, debt forgiveness, expanding the tax base, removing companies and their liabilities from the nation’s balance sheet.

Our economy grew. We started making progress.

In 2011 everything changed. We borrowed $27 Billion to date. In ten years.

And then boom – Lungu is taking us back to the IMF. He has repeated the same things. We have to suffer again. Lungu hasn’t built on Chiluba’s and Levy’s discipline.

We must now have IMF. The same IMF Lungu insulted.

This is why I say #LunguNoPlan.

As a Chiwempalan, I have an idea of how we can get out of this mess. I’m calling it the #munshyaplan and the #chiwempalaplan.