LUNGU’S 2021 STRATEGY

Allegations that State House has had a hand in the suspension of Prime TV’s licence by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) have sparked concern that the station’s shut down could be politically motivated.

According to academic Sishuwa Sishuwa the move could be directly linked to the 2021 elections scheduled for next year.

“By closing Prime TV sixteen months ahead of Zambia’s next election, Lungu and the PF are also seeking to deceive many into thinking that the decision is totally unconnected to the 12 August 2021 election, when, in fact, it is the underlying motivation.”

“It is worth noting that when Lungu and the PF, in another move that was meant to boost their re-election chances, closed The Post newspaper on 21 June 2016, only about six weeks had remained before that year’s election. Despite great attempts by the government to present the action as a result of the failure by Zambia’s then leading independent newspaper to settle a disputed tax debt, it was quite obvious to many that the decision was linked to the election and was difficult to explain for other reason. Lungu appears to have learnt from that experience by closing yet another critical media organisation much earlier this time around.”

Meanwhile, human rights activist and Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti see the closure of Prime TV as part of a broader strategy for 2021.

Writing on social media Miti explained:

“EL’s 2021 strategy is multi-pronged. Sadly all aspects of it are harmful.

1. Write a crazy and dangerous Bill 10.

2. Arrest civic actors for simply doing their work

3. Abuse the Public Order Act to prevent citizens from gathering.

4. Silence John Sangwa’s attempt to discuss the Constitution.

5. Close Prime TV for being the primary source of independent information for citizens.”

“Now, we hear easily recognisable CSO voices on an audio proudly discussing how the President has funded them to be his proxies. To hire other CSOs to boldly, but discreetly be the President’s voice while pretending to be CSOs. (In the audio, they explained that as no one should know we have been sent by the President.) All for 2021!”