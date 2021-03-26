DON’T fool Zambians, National Democratic Congress interim president Josephs Akafumba has told President Edgar Lungu.

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers have been ‘offered’ ‘ECL Miners Empowerment breakfast mealie-meal at K50 per 25 kilogramme.

According to a memo dated March 19, the mealie-meal will come from the milling company called Shimaini Investment Limited, trading as MUZ Milling Company.

All miners need to do is provide a latest pay slip and mine identity card for verification that they belong to the two unions.

The memo, signed by Shimaini Investment Limited acting managing director Charles Chileshe, stated that members may obtain additional bags under the current credit scheme subject to K400 limitation where applicable.

But reacting to the development, Akafumba wondered how long this will last.

“What about the police men and women? How about the retirees, teachers and other men and women in uniform? How about the civil servants, teachers, council workers and the poor villagers in Western, Eastern, Southern and other provinces? Mr Chagwa Lungu, please stop fooling us. Stop fooling Zambians,” Akafumba, a lawyer and former justice permanent secretary, said. “I challenge you to go into Shoprite or any other shop here in Lusaka, Livingstone or Chipata and tell Zambians how much a five-litre container of cooking oil is going for and how much it was in the PF under Michael Sata. It is now over K230 instead of K30 or K40. How much is bread? So please don’t fool Zambians with this ‘ECL Miners Empowerment’ mealie meal at K50.”

He however, advised the miners to get the mealie-meal, saying they will not see it again after August 12 if the PF wins.

Akafumba said President Lungu is supposed to find lasting solutions to problems being faced by all Zambians with regards the high cost of living.

“Your attempts to bribe miners with K50 worth of mealie-meal will not resuscitate your lost image on the Copperbelt. It is too late and your attempts are not sustainable because you are targeting August and thereafter you will abandon the miners. So to the miners I say get the mealie-meal and eat it, because after August we will bring in more lasting solutions for all Zambians under the UPND Alliance led by Hakainde Hichilema,” said Akafumba. “Our target is to make Zambians smile again. Imagine your sister who is in Chipata or Lusaka; what are they eating for one ECL to give you mealie-meal at K50.”