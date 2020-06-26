LUNGU’S DAY OF REPENTENCE NEAR BUT IT WILL BE ROUGH.

The people of the republic of Malawi, and its institutions have spoken and demonstrated that power belongs to citizens.

“They have shown that no matter how corrupt and brutal a sitting government can be, if citizens says enough is enough, it is just like that”.

The people of Malawi have set an example to many African countries and a big inspiration.

I hope we Zambians have learnt something from a nation that we expected nothing but failure.

Every one in Malawi took it personal to ensure that no manipulation of elections results anymore.The judiciary and security wings also did their part to ensure that the constitution of Malawi is respected and they all earned their world integrity and respect.

There comes a time when citizens cannot even care about a gun, and this is what we saw in Malawi. Congratulations to the new president of Malawi Dr Chakwera and his vice president.

May I also congratulate the outgoing president Mr Peter Mutharika for conceading defeat and respecting Malawians voices through the ballot.

Next person to repent on the southern Africa is president Edgar Lungu though his repentance will be painful. Zambians are tired with Lungu’s leadership of injustices.

Upon sensing defeat, Edgar Lungu and his minions are trying to impose bill 10 on us citizens. But, I can bet with Lungu and all his surrogates that it is too late. No amount of rigging will save Lungu from being kicked out by Zambians next year. The only bad thing about Lungu and PF exit is that they have first dug prisons holes for themselves that will be difficult for them to get out.

When Zambians have kept on asking Lungu and PF to tell the nation who the ritual killers who terrorised our nation in 2015, 2016 are, the people who burnt our markets in 2017, the gassers in 2020, the owner 50 plus miracle houses and other scandalous activities, Edgar Lungu has responded to all these queries by imposing bill 10 whose purpose to make him and all PF leaders escape prisons for stealing our resources.

The Lungu’s legacy will be corruption, tribalism, political violence and abuse of public institutions such as the police, Electoral commission of Zambia and the judiciary.

Today, Lungu is the champion of tribalism,corruption, police brutality and political violence and all these are pure signs of nothing good but a wicked leader.

He No longer cares about the cry of Zambians. When people complains, he threatens to break their bones using the police just like we saw on Monday when youths attempted to protest against his corrupt government and taking away of our freedom of expression.

Today even this article after state house and OP reads it they will find me with a case to answer.

But Lungu’s brutal, cruel and corrupt leadership can be traced in the Bible;

In Jeremiah 23:1-4

T Bible says, Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! saith the Lord. Therefore thus saith the Lord God of Israel against the pastors that feed my people; Ye have scattered my flock, and driven them away, and have not visited them: behold, I will visit upon you the evil of your doings, saith the Lord.

And I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all countries whither I have driven them, and will bring them again to their folds; and they shall be fruitful and increase.

The verse goes on to say and I will set up shepherds over them which shall feed them: and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, neither shall they be lacking, saith the Lord.

And in proverb 29 vs 2 the Bible says; When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. The righteous considereth the cause of the poor: but the wicked regardeth not to know it.

God will punish Edgar Lungu and PF more than they wish to manipulate our constitution just to secure their illegal stay in power against the will of Zambians. All PF leaders upon losing power they will be the most poorest citizens and this is why I’m advising them to repent and leave power next year in peace.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist