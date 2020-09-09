MR.LUNGU’S DESPERATION OF WANTING TO RULE ZAMBIA OVER 50 YEARS,WILL END UP CHILDREN LIVES IN DANGER.

BY George Chibanda.

Children in each and every Country are very important and they have to be respected and protected for them to grow well and get proper education from the lower level up to the higher level.

Let’s protect them from any form of violence,because these Children are tomorrow’s future leaders.

PF Government are now abusing the Children by force them to get the National Registration Cards(N.R.Cs) at the age of Seven(7) so that,they can manage to rig the 2021 General Elections next year.

Desperation of wanting to be in power for 100 years,Mr.Edgar Lungu and his PF party are taking advantage by using the Children as a TOOL of violence not knowing that,the Children lives are in danger.

Let’s distancing the Children from National interests and encourage them to go to School so that, they can get a proper education than to make them the TOOLS of violence.

Mr.Lungu and his PF Government have no good plans to everyone in the Country.

COME 2021 TAKAPITA.